Skid Steer Inventory Increases for Fifth Consecutive Month, Auction Values Cooling, According to New Sandhills Global Market Report

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest market report from Sandhills Global shows that used skid steer inventory in Sandhills marketplaces has been increasing since April 2022 and inventory levels are up 6.2% since July. Used skid steer auction values are still above August 2021 values (up 10% year-over-year), but the market data indicates auction values have begun to cool off. Consequently, the gap between asking and auction values has been increasing.

"Skid steers have shown solid price strength over much of the past year," says AuctionTime Manager Mitch Helman. "Auction values react much faster than asking values do to changes in supply and demand."

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use. Regional EVI data is available for the United States (and key geographic regions within) and Canada, allowing Sandhills to reflect machine values by location.

The percentage gap between asking and auction values is quantified in Sandhills market reports as EVI spread. During periods of accelerated EVI spread, such as what Sandhills is seeing now, assessing buying and selling strategies is crucial in order to mitigate risk.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The new skid steer market report examines a regional breakdown of skid steer inventory, as well as how auction value trends differ across model age years.

U.S. Used Skid Steer EVI

In the skid steer category, EVI spread continued to expand in August with asking values now 34% above auction values.

Skid steer auction values decreased 1.1% M/M from July to August, while asking values slightly increased 0.4% M/M.

U.S. Used Skid Steer Auction Values

Skid steer auction values across all model years are still above August 2021 figures. Auction value increases have slowed in many model years and decreased in others.

The Sandhills EVI indicates that auction values for older-model-year skid steers reacted more quickly to inventory increases. Auction values for 2015 and 2016 model-year skid steers began to decline in Q2 2022.

U.S. Used Skid Steer Region Map

EVI spread varies by region. In the North Central region, asking values are 27% above auction values; that figure represents the lowest EVI spread among U.S. regions.

Approximately 31% of skid steer inventory for sale was purchased in the North Central region during August, well above the 21% to 28% figures tracked in other regions.

The largest skid steer inventory increase occurred in the South East region (up 10.9% M/M), while the smallest inventory decrease was the West region, down 1.5% M/M.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

