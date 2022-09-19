TWO INNOVATIVE INDUSTRY LEADERS COME TOGETHER AT RE+ TRADESHOW

Briggs & Stratton, SimpliPhi Power to display a full lineup of energy storage solutions

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since its acquisition of energy storage systems manufacturer SimpliPhi Power (SimpliPhi) in late 2021, Briggs & Stratton and SimpliPhi will come together as Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions at the 2022 RE+ Tradeshow . Featuring a full line-up of its newly expanded energy solutions products including its latest innovation, the SimpliPHI™ Energy Storage System (ESS), the Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions booth (#3680) will be located in the Anaheim Convention Center.

"We are excited to display the combined expertise of Briggs & Stratton and SimpliPhi at RE+," said Tom Rugg, senior vice president and president — Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton. "This show is a great opportunity to showcase the breadth of energy and standby power solutions we have to offer as we strive to deliver more choice and more control to our customers than ever before."

With the strategic acquisition of SimpliPhi, Briggs & Stratton is now able to offer a full line of scalable, intelligent energy storage products along with its best-in-class standby generators. At RE+, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions will have the opportunity to showcase its flagship offering — the SimpliPHI ESS.

"As utility costs and power outages continue to rise, interest in energy storage systems and solar power will continue to grow. We are already seeing heightened demand from consumers and, increasingly, at a national level with legislative leaders introducing new incentives that will bolster adoption of these crucial energy storage innovations," said Catherine Von Burg, president and CEO of SimpliPhi Power. "This reinforces and validates the mission of our combined company when it comes to empowering our customers to take control of their energy usage in the face of a changing utility landscape. We're looking forward to connecting with others over these important topics at RE+."

Products on Display at RE+

Attendees of the conference and expo will be able to see the current portfolio of Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions including energy storage products and standby power units. Some key solutions that will be featured in booth include:

SimpliPHI ™ Energy Storage System: An integrated, scalable solution with proprietary hardware and software designed to empower customers to store, manage and control energy from multiple generation sources to achieve critical power security and daily cost savings. The system's state-of-the-art technology achieves seamless integration with three core components: a 6 kW SimpliPHI Inverter, a 4.9 kWh Battery and EnergyTrak ™ management software.

EnergyTrak ™ : A monitoring and control software platform which allows users to manage their energy usage through a sophisticated mobile app that delivers real-time status and updates to home and business owners.

SimpliPhi Products: SimpliPhi's legacy energy storage solutions will be on display including the scalable BOSS.6 and BOSS.12 battery enclosures, the proven PHI and AmpliPHI batteries, and the fully integrated AccESS energy storage system. SimpliPhi's products are engineered to deliver energy security for personal, residential and commercial applications, providing critical backup power, daily costs savings and uninterrupted off-grid renewable energy reserves.

In-Booth Trainings

As a leader in the energy storage and standby power industry, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions believes in empowering its customers to have actionable insights and information when it comes to monitoring and managing their energy consumption.

In support of this objective, the company will be hosting in-booth (#3680) training sessions throughout RE+ on a variety of topics including the fundamentals of SimpliPhi energy storage solutions, best practices in system design, installation and commissioning to meet project objectives — both financial and performance-based — and more.

SimpliPhi Power president and CEO Catherine Von Burg presents on UL 9540 certification

Catherine Von Burg, president and CEO of SimpliPhi Power, will be presenting at RE+ on the differences in Lithium-Ion battery chemistries, safety in energy storage systems, UL 9540A Fire Testing and UL 9540 Certification on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 1:30 PM-2 PM in the Expo Hall.

Von Burg's presentation, Achieving True Safety in Energy Storage: UL 9540 and UL 9540A Fire Testing , will explore how the UL 9540A Fire Safety Testing and UL 9540 Certification are being used to determine safety and installation requirements for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and will draw on actual UL 9540 and UL 9540A test data to highlight benefits and shortcomings of test protocols within the context of public safety.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®,Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

