Health Union to Present Poster at American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine Annual Meeting

Research finds people with myasthenia gravis who use condition-specific community resources feel more supported, knowledgeable about their condition

PHILADELPHIA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union , the leader in social health, has been accepted to present research about the impact that using myasthenia gravis-specific resources can have on medical care and various aspects of quality of life for people living with myasthenia gravis (MG) at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM). The research, in the form of a poster titled "Patient Perspectives Among Users of Myasthenia Gravis-Specific Community Resources – Can Community Resources Make An Impact?," will be presented from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21 during the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America's Scientific Session.

Leveraging findings from Health Union's Myasthenia Gravis In America 2021 survey of 568 people diagnosed with the condition, the aim of the research was to determine how using MG-specific community resources may impact patients' perceptions of their health journey.

The research revealed that 77% of respondents used MG-specific community resources, including other MG patients and condition-specific websites and online support groups, to manage their MG. The respondents who use these resources were more likely than those who don't to say they feel knowledgeable about their condition, feel supported by those in the MG community and currently see an MG specialist.

The research authors are Health Union's Kaitlyn Sutton, associate director of community development; Lauren Ruffalo, associate director of community development; and Elisabeth Ho, manager of insights operations.

The MGFA Scientific Session, presented by the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Medical/Scientific Advisory Council, will highlight research in MG and myasthenic disorders and feature leaders in MG research from the scientific and clinical areas.

The 2022 AANEM Annual Meeting offers physicians, technologists and other healthcare professionals the opportunity to learn about the latest in neuromuscular, musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic medicine and advancements, including improving patient care, medical knowledge, interpersonal communication, professionalism, and systems-based practices. The conference, with both in-person and virtual attendance options, runs Sept. 21-24 in Nashville, TN.

