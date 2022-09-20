I2C Programmable 3A Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) Buck Converters

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announced the release of its HL7593 and HL7594 devices, a series of synchronous buck converters optimized to supply different subsystems of portable applications.

The HL7593/HL7594 series output voltage ranges from 0.600V to 1.394V in 6.25mV steps or 0.27V to 0.6272V in 2.8125mV steps programmed through an I2C interface. Their output voltages can be adjusted on the fly to provide a dynamic voltage scaling (DVS) function with a programmable slew rate. Furthermore, a wide range of output capacitors can be used to optimize V OUT stability during load transients, and inductors from 0.33µH to 0.47µH may be used without affecting loop stability.

At moderate to light loads, pulse frequency modulation (PFM) is used to maintain conversion efficiency with a typical non-switching quiescent current of 48µA. Even with such a low quiescent current, the HL759x maintains excellent load and line transient responses. At higher loads, the system automatically switches to fixed-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) operation at 2.4MHz for minimum V OUT ripple and optimal load transient response. In shutdown mode, the supply current drops below 1µA, reducing power consumption. Additionally, the PFM Mode can be disabled if needed through the I2C registers.

The HL7593/HL7594 ICs are available in a 15-bump, 0.4mm pitch, 2.01mm x 1.21mm WLCSP and are ideal for application processors, memory, HDD, SDD, and mobile devices.

"Our industry-leading load transient performance on these synchronous buck converters provide high efficiency while operating at a fixed frequency, reducing the value of external components, hence, saving customers huge BOM cost," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

