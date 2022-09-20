Krystal Klean Announces Acquisition of Belet's Painting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Klean , the Southeast's leading building care company, announced the finalization of an acquisition of Belet's Painting and Maintenance Inc. which serves the Jacksonville, Florida area. Krystal Klean is part of the United States' leading building care organization FLEETWASH.

The acquisition represents the 109th for the group.

"We are very pleased to join forces with Krystal Klean. We look forward to expanding their capacity in residential and commercial painting and now can offer a range of pressure washing and waterproofing services", said Stewart Belet, founder of Belet's Painting.

The merger adds 28 experienced painting and coating professionals to Krystal Klean's team.

"If you have a cleaning or coating business with annual revenues between $200K and $200M we'd like to talk", said Jeremy Morgan of Krystal Klean. "Come join the Krystal Klean and FLEETWASH family."

About Krystal Klean

Krystal Klean is the Southeast United States leading building care company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Krystal Klean offers a full range of painting, pressure washing, sealing and coating, window cleaning, and waterproofing services. With more than 135 team members and a fleet of specialized equipment, Krystal Klean is equipped to service any type of building. For more information visit https://www.krystalklean.com/acquisitions

About Belet's Painting

Belet's Painting is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and serves the greater Jacksonville area. The company is a leader in commercial and residential painting. With over 27 years of experience in the commercial and residential painting industry in Northeast Florida Belet's offers full interior and exterior painting and coatings to new and existing commercial buildings, condos, residential, hospital and government projects.

Media Contact:

Taylor Poindexter

taylor@krystalklean.com

904.220.3337

