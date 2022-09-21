19th Annual National LATINA Symposium Recognizing Latina Heroes to Feature Congressman Ruben Gallego as Honorary Chair and Keynote Speaker

Presenting the only national awards program honoring Latina military and civilian personnel

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style, Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of professional Latinas in the United States, will host the National LATINA Symposium – a national platform for Latina professionals addressing the most pressing issues affecting the Hispanic woman in the United States – in Washington D.C. on September 29th, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Honoring Latinas serving in the Armed Forces, the conference empowers, develops, and highlights Latina professional working women, entrepreneurs, and military throughout the country.

"As Honorary Chair, I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the 19th Annual National LATINA Symposium," says Rep. Ruben Gallego. "This prestigious conference brings together some of the most accomplished Latina professionals in the U.S to recognize so many incredible achievements over the last year. As a Marine Corps veteran, I am particularly proud that the National LATINA Symposium is the only national awards program honoring Latinas in the Armed Forces. The contributions of Latinas are too often overlooked, not just in our military, but in the business and academic worlds as well. It is so important for our community to come together to uplift Latina professionals and servicemembers who make America as special as it is. Whether your background is in politics, business, the military or something else, it's important we make time to come together to celebrate the Latinas moving our country forward and make sure the next generation of Latina leaders has everything they need to keep breaking barriers.

The Symposium features workshops on advancement in the workplace, successful leadership, global public service, applying military skills to everyday life and business, and the role a military spouse plays in their military career. Workshops include: Powerful Leadership Lessons… Leading by Example; Nurturing Latina Success; Successfully Transitioning from Active Military Service to Civilian and Corporate Careers; Corporate Initiatives for Veterans.

Among the growing list of speakers are:

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, U.S. Secretary of the Navy

The Honorable Gabe Camarillo , U.S. Under Secretary of the Army

The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones , U.S. Under Secretary of the Air Force

Admiral Linda L. Fagan , Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard

Clarence A. Johnson , Director, Office of Diversity Management and Equal Opportunity Department of Defense

MAJ Lidilia Garcia , United States Army

MAJ General, Ret Linda R. Urrutia-Varhall, United States Air Force

Jeyben Castro, Deputy Director Office of D&I at U.S. House of Representatives.

The highlight of the symposium is the Distinguished Military Service Awards ceremony from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. LATINA Style is proud to present the only national awards program honoring Latina military and Department of Defense civilian personnel who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations. The awardees will be honored for their service to our country, leadership, accomplishments, and commitment to building a strong Latino community.

2022 Distinguished Military Service Award Recipients

U.S. AIR FORCE

Cadet First Class Shakira Colon Madera

Mrs. Desiree Aguilar

SrA Nicole A. Rodriguez Fernandez

SrA Alexis Sanchez

CPT Kimberly Lynn Monarrez Soltero

U.S. NATIONAL GUARD

SSG Reyna Ponce

MSG Thelma Barrios

Mrs. Neosensys Gottal

U.S. NAVY

HM1 Sandra E. Guzman

LT Hailey Guerra

MIDN LCDR Amanda Gabriela Morales

MIDN 2/C Alondra Reyes

U.S. MARINES

SSgt. Amanda A. Phelps

MSgt. Carmen Christman

Mrs. Dora M. Rodriguez

U.S. ARMY

CPT Joana Migdalia Martinez

SFC Madelyne M. Rodriguez

MAJ Lynmarie Rivera Martinez

U.S. COAST GUARD

Petty Officer Johanna Polanco

LT Maria McElhaney

Ms. Sheyla M. Matos

ENS/0-1 Olivia Gonzalez

For further information about the Symposium or to register, visit www.nls.latinastyle.com, or call (214) 357-2186.

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 28 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.

