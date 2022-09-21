A Bid to Break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony Supported by Pet Supplies Plus

"Diamonds in the Ruff" to Occur October 2nd, Event to Support U.S. Military Veterans + Animal Rescue Groups

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A bid to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, IL. Named "Diamonds in the Ruff," the event is sponsored by Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States.

The current record stands at 178 married dog couples and was set 15 years ago in Littleton, CO. "Diamonds in the Ruff" will support non-profit organizations and raise awareness about military veterans who struggle with mental health. The goal is to raise $100,000 for K9 for Warriors and a dozen service animal organizations and local pet adoption groups. K9 for Warriors is a non-profit that provides trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and other trauma.

Pet parents and attendees can expect a real-life ceremony that features a wedding processional song with each dog couple walking down a red carpet. Pet Supplies Plus and The Honest Kitchen, a family-owned company that makes healthy pet food, will provide a goat's milk "champagne toast" for each dog couple following the ceremony. "Diamonds in the Ruff" will be emceed by world-renowned magician and five-time Guinness World Record Holder, Martin Rees. Pet Supplies Plus will host interactive activities with giveaways, and the event will also have live music, photo opportunities, vendor partners and more to enjoy after the ceremony.

"This event is a perfect fit for Pet Supplies Plus and gives us an opportunity to build awareness about our brand, while raising money for local non-profits and rescues," said George Lennon, Franchise Owner of Pet Supplies Plus. "Anytime we are able to contribute or give back to our communities is a plus – and what better way than a fun event to wed dog couples!"

Event organizers include Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and Robust Promotions, an Illinois-based firm with extensive promotional and marketing expertise.

"Pet Supplies Plus has been a fantastic partner in our Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony event," said Greg Seei, CEO and co-founder of Robust Promotions. "Their team has brought a warmth and enthusiasm to the initiative which has made this a special collaboration. Their mission and vision align with ours, and we're thankful for their support in this worthy cause."

To register your dog(s) for "Diamonds in the Ruff," visit https://www.largestdogwedding.com/Register.

