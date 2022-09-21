Brand Institute Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary of Expansion into Europe

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency, is proud to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the company's expansion into Europe. Brand Institute opened its first office in New York City in 1993. Ten years later, after opening five additional U.S. Offices and moving its corporate headquarters to Miami, Florida, Brand Institute opened an office in Geneva, Switzerland. The company's office in Switzerland has since moved to Basel, and two additional offices in London, England and Frankfurt, Germany have since opened.

"As our European business has grown over the last 20 years, one of the most satisfying parts has been building long-term relationships with our clients who continue to trust us with their brand naming initiatives," commented Mark Ghobry, President of Brand Institute, London.

Brand Institute's tenured leadership team in Europe is among the most experienced in the industry. The three office presidents in Europe have on average over 11 years with the company, and each brings a passion for naming and client service to work every day. "While I worked for more than 25 years in the life science industry as a marketer, I was always curious to switch sides, go from the client side to the agency side," said Steffen Lorenz, President of Brand Institute, Frankfurt. "Now with more than 14 years as president of Brand Institute's Germany office, I still enjoy working with small, mid-sized and big pharma companies, as well as consumer and B2B clients."

Brand Institute strongly believes in the value of local account teams serving our global clients. Rather than one team being responsible for large geographic areas, Brand Institute's business model accounts for the needs, nuances, and expectations of each market. "Brand Institute prides itself on building long-term relationships with companies and servicing their branding and naming needs in a way that is customized to their budget and timeline, in addition to their regulatory, trademark and marketing needs," said Alex Apelbaum, President of Brand Institute, Basel, Switzerland. "With the ever-increasing number of brands and products being registered, along with the complexity of global and local regulations, it is essential that you have a trusted partner with a longstanding history of delivering on-track, on-time and on-budget branding and naming solutions."

"From one office in 1993 to twenty global offices today, we are in a good position to provide local, responsive and expert service to our valued clients," said James Dettore, Brand Institute Chairman & CEO. "While some aspects of business have gone virtual as a result of the pandemic, we strongly believe in our global offices and the value they bring to our clients." When asked if there are any more planned office openings, James Dettore commented, "We continuously monitor and adapt to the changing business landscape and are committed to meeting our clients wherever they need us."

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

