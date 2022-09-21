Emburse Selects BillingPlatform as Global Billing and Revenue Management Solution

Leader in spend management modernizes quote-to-cash process with BillingPlatform's full suite of enterprise-class offerings

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Emburse, a global leader in spend optimization solutions, selected BillingPlatform's Billing, Revenue Recognition, Collections and Customer Portal products. BillingPlatform was selected for its robust, enterprise-ready billing and revenue management capabilities and ability for business and finance teams to configure the platform to suit Emburse's specific needs.

Emburse is a modern spend optimization company offering solutions that revolutionize the way organizations manage employee expenses, process invoices and make payments. The company aims to humanize work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks, so they can focus on growing their business. Emburse serves 12 million users in more than 120 countries and has over 18,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises.

A fast-growing global enterprise and innovator in the spend optimization industry, Emburse was looking for a billing and revenue management solution that could match its scale and volume, was flexible to meet its evolving needs and could be easily configured. BillingPlatform was selected as the solution that provided the strongest capabilities across Emburse's unique business requirements and revenue streams, which spans SaaS subscriptions and interchange-based payment solutions.

"The BillingPlatform team demonstrated and communicated significant subject matter expertise during our evaluation, easily making them the partner that we could place our trust in to help us be successful," said Frank Davis, senior vice president, digital transformation at Emburse. "With BillingPlatform, we will be able to automate complex billing and pricing structures, support our ASC 606 revenue recognition requirements and optimize our invoicing and rebate management processes which will be a key driver of our future growth initiatives."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the quote-to-cash process – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Like many of our enterprise customers, Emburse's initial requirements centered around billing modernization, but expanded as they recognized the inherent advantages of our platform's ability to support the entire quote-to-cash process," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "BillingPlatform's cloud-based, multi-tenant platform will enable Emburse to transform their billing and revenue management processes to deliver a world-class experience to their customers and end users."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform having announced that MGI Research positioned BillingPlatform's Automated Revenue Management solution as a Market Leader based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list and listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000.

