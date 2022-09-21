Redemption Launches Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey, a First-of-Its-Kind Innovation

Old world French winemaking meets 95% rye whiskey to deliver an unparalleled bold, rich and smooth whiskey experience.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the brand's commitment to deliver rare and unique rye-forward offerings, Redemption Whiskey announces the release of the latest addition to the brand's highly sought after award-winning Specialty Series: Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey. Redemption Sur Lee was created utilizing a first-of-its-kind whiskey-making technique inspired by the French sur lie winemaking process and designed to add layers of complexity and roundness.

The resulting whiskey is an entirely unique expression of rye, with rich taste, buttery notes, a silky finish and a hint of rye spice.

This whiskey innovation begins with Redemption's award-winning classic pre-Prohibition rye mash bill, which boasts a rye content of 95%. Redemption then broke conventional whiskey-making norms by adding the flavorful backset that comes off the still during distillation, called the "whiskey lees," into the barrels before aging. By periodically rotating the barrels during the aging process, the "lees" and whiskey continually interact and naturally infuse the whiskey with even more flavor. The "sur lee" method invigorates the rye's complexity to further enhance and develop the whiskey. Before bottling, Sur Lee is non-chill filtered to maintain optimal flavors and aromas. The end result is a whiskey that's deep and complex with a floral upfront, nutty backdrop and decadent, buttery notes of toasted marshmallow, maple and nutmeg, balanced with a lingering spicy finish.

Said Tom Steffanci, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which produces Redemption: "At the beginning of our creation process, we were curious to see what flavors would be imparted if we applied a technique similar to the French winemaking sur lie process to our amazing classic rye mash bill. We spent a lot of time adjusting the approach to get it just right and we are delighted with the delicious outcome. I can't wait to hear from consumers once they have the opportunity to taste it."

Redemption Sur Lee is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. The striking bottle design, featuring a silkscreen label and metallic accents, artistically explains Sur Lee's ground-breaking process, beautifully showcasing how the old-world winemaking process was applied to transform the whiskey.

Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey, a very limited release, is available in NY, DE, FL, CA, TX, and MA, from October 1st and while supplies last with a suggested retail price of $59.99/750 ML.

In addition to this newest release, the Redemption Specialty Series portfolio includes the award-winning Redemption Cognac Cask Finish, Redemption Wheated Bourbon, Redemption Rum Cask Finish, and Redemption High Rye Bourbon Single Barrel Select. Whiskey lovers are also invited to enjoy the award-winning Redemption Rye, Redemption High Rye Bourbon, and Redemption Bourbon classic whiskeys, and coveted Limited Edition Barrel Proof offerings.

About Redemption Whiskey

Redemption is leading the rye revival, with a full range of bold and spicy super-premium award-winning whiskeys that are masterfully aged and blended. Nearly lost for a century, modern drinkers are rediscovering rye's spicy, rebellious nature, complex enough to be enjoyed neat, with a strong enough backbone to stand up in cocktails. It is a classic American comeback story, one that is only just beginning as Redemption continually pushes boundaries – and expectations – in whiskey innovation. Redemption Whiskey has been named a Hot Prospect Brand by Shanken's IMPACT three consecutive years (2018-2020), the 2022 World's Best Bourbon (2022 San Francisco Spirits Awards) and is the 2021 Rye Whiskey Brand of the Year according to the NY International Spirits Competition. www.redemptionwhiskey.com

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ]; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

©2022 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stamford, CT. Straight Rye Whiskey. 47% Alc./Vol. 94 Proof. Please drink responsibly.

