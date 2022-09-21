Sanuk Rolls Out 100% Plant-Based Veg Out Collection with Carbon Neutral Materials

These Sneakers Feature Seven Low-Impact Plant-Based Ingredients

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced the launch of its latest eco-conscious innovation: Veg Out. This 100% plant-based footwear capsule collection, comprised of just seven low-impact, plant-based and recycled natural materials, offers a lighter step that doesn't sacrifice on style or comfort.

Guaranteed to keep you grounded, the new collection includes two Sidewalk Surfer styles with hemp cotton blend uppers, jute footbeds and cork and natural rubber outsoles. Featuring a natural look with undyed fibers, an intentional decision to further reduce environmental impact when compared to conventional fabric dyeing and finishing processes, these laced styles use minimal ingredients, while still delivering on Sanuk's signature heavy dose of cushiony comfort, made for all-day wear. Known for pushing boundaries within the sustainable footwear space, with both its previous "rubbish reincarnated" SustainaSole collection and use of Sugar Cane EVA in the Cozy Vibes collection, Sanuk is showcasing plant-based isn't just for diets anymore, encouraging customers to embrace more sustainable products.

In addition to using plant-based materials over synthetic ingredients, Sanuk is taking the Veg Out Collection a step further by measuring the carbon emissions associated with the product's materials. The materials used in the collection are low-impact, and the brand purchased offsets to address the small remaining amount of carbon emissions, making the collection's product materials 100% carbon neutral.

"This collection was designed to intentionally push the boundaries of building sustainable products through the sole use of plant-based materials, which is rarely done in footwear," said Katie Pruitt, Director of Product at Sanuk. "The research and development in the material space required us to rethink manufacturing through a new lens, and we're proud to unveil this line as a result. Now, who's ready to Veg Out?"

Below is the full vegan "shoe-trition" label for the Veg Out collection:

Responsibly sourced cotton.

Hemp.

Jute.

TENCEL™ Lyocell (Trees).

Natural Rubber.

Cork.

Recycled PLA (Corn-Based).

Sanuk's Veg Out collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com and retails for $70. For more information about Sanuk's sustainability and environmental efforts, visit www.sanuk.com/corporate-responsbility or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton.

About Sanuk®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has an over 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

