Survey Reveals Employees Want Early Access to Wages

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one percent of employees in America want access to their wages as they earn them rather than waiting for a traditional payday, according to the results from the 2022 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA) during National Payroll Week.

The annual APA survey asked, "Would you like access to some or all of your wages on-demand as you earn them instead of waiting for payday?" Approximately 5,566 respondents to this question, 21 percent, indicated this is a benefit they already receive or would be interested in receiving.

"Many employees are being paid electronically, and it is an extremely safe and convenient way to be paid," shared Brian Slowik, co-founder of rapid! and senior vice president of the wage and corporate disbursements at Green Dot. "But nothing is perfect, and the current inflationary conditions have put extra pressure on employee's mental and physical health and well-being. The need to have immediate and convenient access to your earned wages has never been greater."

Earned wage access (EWA) is an emerging tool for employees. The payment method enables employees to access a portion of their wages as they earn them, rather than waiting for a traditional lump sum payment on a designated payday.

The "Getting Paid In America Survey" also found that 72% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Early wage access can help employees meet their financial commitments.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 5 – 9. More than 29,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

