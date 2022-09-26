UROVO Debuts UHF RFID Fixed Reader and New Mini POS in Paris Retail Week

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UROVO, the world's leading AIDC manufacturer, recently showcased its advanced hardware and software products, including the Payment Terminals Series, Mobile Computers Series (DT40&DT50), RFID, Enterprise Tablets at Paris Retail Week 2022. By launching the new intelligent UHF RFID fixed reader, FR1000, and the mini POS, i2000, at the exhibition, UROVO has garnered great attention.

FR1000 - Advanced Fixed RFID Reader with Outstanding Performance

Compared to other RFID products, FR1000 enables you to change IPV6 addresses manually. This function proactively monitors the network, considerably improving security and protecting privacy.

Thanks to its PoE+ (802.3 at 25.5W) supply mode, FR1000 can be flexibly deployed in the desired position without additional power sockets; this greatly reduces the time and deployment costs required to connect each reader to a power supply.

In addition to the above benefits, FR1000 is equipped with an Octa-core 1.6 GHz high-performance CPU and an Android 10.0 operating system. Furthermore, the Self-Jammer Cancellation (SJC) technology allows FR1000 to achieve a higher read rate.

" The new release of FR1000 is appreciated by customers for its powerful reading speed, versatile connectivity, and compact footprint for easy installation."

------ Jeffery Huang, Managing director of UROVO Europe BV.

i2000 - Unparalleled Functionality in a Mini Body

i2000 is only 17mm - lightweight and compact. Yet, it houses the more powerful Quad-core 1.3GHz processor that offers all of Android's benefits, allowing the device to manage all applications centrally.

Different from traditional POS devices, i2000 offers a whole range of connectivity options. It supports various communication methods, such as 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS positioning. Transactions are protected, and payments can be done anytime and anywhere.

About UROVO

Listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016, UROVO Technology Co., Ltd (300531. SZ) is one of the world's leading AIDC manufacturers, focused on the design, research, development, production and sales of smart data terminals, smart payment terminals and professional printers.

Rooted in core technology and focused on innovative applications in the industry, UROVO provides digital solutions based on smart terminals for customers in logistics, retail, finance, medical care, manufacturing, transportation, and other industries. Widely recognized by our global customers, UROVO devices have been exported to over 100 countries and regions.

