Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Appointment of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales

With years of experience in enterprise sales, Zilinskas will play a key leadership role as Seemplicity expands its team and customer base in the US

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity , the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity's sales efforts as they grow in North America.

John is an entrepreneurial leader with over 14 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry. Most recently, John was the Vice President of Sales at Palo Alto Networks where he was responsible for delivering the company's network security, cloud security, and security operations solutions to enterprises of all sizes. In that capacity, John created and launched a new sales motion focused on the direct alignment between customers' core business drivers and how security can enable and accelerate those business drivers to provide added value.

"Seemplicity has identified a pocket of disruption for security teams in helping them not only identify and prioritize vulnerabilities but more importantly, assign fixes back to the developers who can actually fix them," said John Zilinskas, newly appointed VP of Sales at Seemplicity. "Every major enterprise faces this costly and risk-riddled issue of efficient remediation, and I am excited to work for a company whose platform is solving this issue, driving significant business value for our customers while reducing their corporate risk posture."

Founded in 2020 and launched in May 2022 with $32 million in funding, Seemplicity is the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams with a simple goal: to connect security findings with those who can fix them. Seemplicity aggregates, normalizes, and orchestrates findings from multiple siloed security tools to generate a single consistent security backlog, enabling security teams to easily build out and automate risk reduction workflows in the platform.

"We are excited for John to join our team with his remarkable record of revenue growth and deep understanding of today's enterprise landscape," said Yoran Sirkis, Co-founder & CEO of Seemplicity. "John will be a driving force in accelerating Seemplicity's growth in North America and advancing our mission to equip organizations of all sizes with the tools they need to scale in today's volatile landscape."

