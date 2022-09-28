Southern California's Spooky Seaside Halloween Escape at Terranea Resort

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, Terranea Resort invites guests to participate in a variety of Halloween-themed experiences during their Southern California fall coastal escape. Oceanfront offerings include a spirit-filled nature walk, spooky family-friendly stories by the fire, haunted Kids Club activities, zombie archery adventures, petrifying putting at The Links, and more.

Haunted Nature Walk to Point Vicente Lighthouse

According to local legends, there are many supernatural beings hovering around the Palos Verdes Peninsula. As Halloween night approaches, guests are invited to explore the scenic trails and learn more about the Point Vicente Lighthouse legends – keeping their eyes open for the phantom Lady in the Light. This walk contains many photo opportunities and is fun for all ages.

October | Map available at pointe discovery

Spirited Suites

Discover a truly one-of-a-kind luxury oceanfront resort like no other on the scenic coastline of Southern California. Explore 102 hauntingly beautiful acres of natural habitat, a distinctive combination of panoramic views, personalized service, and unparalleled refinement. Reserve a Casita Suite overlooking the haunted lighthouse for a spirited getaway. Guests may also plan their luxury getaway and receive their third night free. Valid for booking dates now through May 22, 2023, for stay dates now through May 25, 2023. Promo code: 3FREE.

Aaahh-Archery

Experience the unique sport of archery at Terranea's Beach Cove and enjoy sweeping views of Catalina Island along with Halloween-themed adventure – perfect for family fun. Skilled archery instructors will provide guests with a bow and arrow, along with expert instruction, followed by shooting practice and games featuring zombies, pumpkins, and other spooky targets.

October 28-31| $150 Per Person* | Ages 6+ | Booking in Advance Required

Spooky Stories, S'mores by the Fire, & Family Movie

Guests are invited to listen to their favorite spooky stories and share s'mores around the fire pit at the Resort Pool. Costumes encouraged, followed by a Halloween classic movie at the Beach Cove. October 31 | 4 pm stories | 6:30pm movie | Complimentary for Resort Guests

Fall Photos at pointe discovery

Guests may visit pointe discovery throughout October for a festive fall photo opportunity. Festive Halloween props will be provided and participants are encouraged to share their photos on social media using #Terranea.

October | Complimentary

Halloween Kids Club

Creative exploration and Halloween fun awaits young Terranea ghouls and goblins with pumpkin painting, festive crafts, and more. This unique offering and the two-hour session includes curated and themed programming, focusing on Halloween art projects – including mini pumpkin painting. Special three-hour sessions are available for maximum fun with trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and more on October 29.

Select dates in October| Ages 4 – 10

Petrifying Putting

Nothing is more frightening than the dreaded…bogey. Guests may head to The Links on Halloween to practice their putting game on the scenic and spooky green. The putting course features a variety of slopes, plateaus, and ridges with some festive obstacles that can either trick or treat. Costumes are encouraged.

October 29-30 | 10am – 5pm | Complimentary | Ages 6+

Fall Flavors at sea beans

Stop by sea beans for a taste of autumn and savor festive flavored gelato, pumpkin spiced lattes, apple crisp macchiato, seasonal desserts, baked goods, candy apples, and decadent chocolate sculptures from the culinary team. Also available for purchase is Terranea's own housemade Sea Salt – a perfect addition to roasting pumpkin seeds from home.

October | sea beans

Hunter's Full Moon Yoga

In celebration of the Hunter's Moon, yoga enthusiasts of all levels are invited to practice yoga under the warm autumn night sky while the bright full moon shines above. Guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and $20 charitable donation in support of Cancer Support Community. Space is limited, reservations must be made by calling The Spa at 310.265.2740.

October 9 | 7pm | $20 donation encouraged | Available for Resort and Local Guests | Booking in Advance Required

