F.N.B. Corporation Commits $1 Million to The Pittsburgh Promise

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced it has increased its total commitment to The Pittsburgh Promise to $1 million. A named scholarship will be established for FNB, and five graduating Pittsburgh Public Schools seniors will be selected annually and named as the "F.N.B. Corporation Scholars of The Pittsburgh Promise." The FNB Scholars will have the opportunity to build mentoring and professional relationships with company leaders as they pursue their post-secondary degrees.

Along with officials from The Pittsburgh Promise and Pittsburgh Public Schools, FNB presented the gift at The Pittsburgh Promise's Preferred College Partners Opportunity Fair, where hundreds of students met with representatives from trade, 2-year and 4-year post-secondary schools. The Preferred College Partners are post-secondary institutions that make specific commitments of grants and other support to ensure the success of Promise scholars. Admissions officers representing these 41 post-secondary campuses actively recruited students, offered on-site admission and provided on-the-spot scholarships.

"Pittsburgh's economic success depends on our ability to prepare the next generation of our local workforce," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank. "Through FNB's partnership with The Pittsburgh Promise, we can expand opportunities for students to achieve their academic aspirations, thrive in their careers and contribute to our region's lasting prosperity."

FNB's contribution to The Pittsburgh Promise is another example of the Company's long-standing commitment to promote economic equality and fulfill its mission to improve the quality of life in its communities. In Pittsburgh, the gift is complemented by FNB's significant investment in the Lower Hill District, including its sponsorship of the First Source Center for employment and focus on inclusion in the construction of its new headquarters, FNB Financial Center. The project is on track to achieve its substantial goals for participation by minority-owned (30 percent) and women-owned (15 percent) contracting firms, ensuring the greater community can participate in the development's benefits.

Pittsburgh Promise Executive Director Saleem Ghubril commented, "We are so grateful to have FNB as our newest $1 million partner. They are a long-time supporter of our mission and our students. Their generous investment demonstrates a deep commitment to our city's young people, the diversity and strength of our workforce and the vitality of our region."

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

About The Pittsburgh Promise

The Pittsburgh Promise promotes high educational aspirations among urban youth, funds scholarships for post-secondary access, and fuels a prepared and diverse regional workforce. To date, The Promise has invested more than $162 million in scholarships to send more than 10,720 urban youth to a post-secondary institution. Over 3,400 Promise Scholars have graduated, and many are now working, and giving back, in the Pittsburgh region. Promise Alumni have added value to the region's workforce at over 650 companies. Pittsburgh has the largest Promise program in the United States. For more information visit www.pittsburghpromise.org.

