Gotcha Covered continues expansion in Virginia with ninth location

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Fredericksburg, surrounding areas

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, showcased its dedication to the state of Virginia with the recent opening of Gotcha Covered of Fredericksburg. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has nine locations in the state.

Karen Penafiel, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Fredericksburg. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Karen Penafiel. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"The communities across Virginia are growing, and Gotcha Covered strives to be the one-stop shop for residents looking for premium window treatments and the excellent customer experience," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Homeowners and businesses in and near Fredericksburg are gaining an asset with the opening of this new center. We know that Karen will provide great representation for the Gotcha Covered brand in the community."

Penafiel joins Gotcha Covered with a background in association management. A Hamilton College graduate, she worked 26 years at Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International. She also worked over four years at National Elevator Industry, Inc.

Once she decided to open her own business, Penafiel found Gotcha Covered through the help of a consultant. She had an instant connection with the franchise.

"I knew Gotcha Covered was the best option for me," said Penafiel. "While I was looking for flexibility and the opportunity to be actively engaged within my community, I also knew I could add value by using product and style knowledge to guide clients to choose fantastic window treatments to meet their needs.

"My experience with Gotcha Covered has been exhilarating. I have enjoyed building the backbone of my business and can't wait to get even more involved with my clients."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Fredericksburg, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/fredericksburg/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

