The 132nd Canton Fair to open online on October 15 featuring larger scale and upgraded services

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, will open virtually on October 15, 2022. To better serve global buyers, the latest edition of Canton Fair will expand the scope of exhibitors, open for longer time and enrich online functions. Leveraging its updated online exhibition and services, the show will provide a platform of trade cooperation for global businesses in its 50 exhibition sections covering 16 product categories.

35000 Exhibitors gathered online

The 132nd Canton Fair has enlarged the scale of the exhibition and included more quality exhibiting companies. In addition to the original 25,000 exhibitors, another 10,000 have applied for online exhibition. These companies gathered represent the best of China's manufacturing, offering various choices for global buyers. These 10,000 "new faces" include "little giant" enterprises specialized in niche sectors, hi-tech enterprises, and manufacturing single champion enterprises.

Extended service time

Held online since its 127th edition due to Covid-19, the Canton Fair online platform has featured 10-day display. Another highlight of the upcoming Canton Fair is a longer service time, including 10 days for exhibitors' live-streaming, scheduling appointment and negotiation, and 5 months for online display, instant communication, matchmaking, and other services. That is, online exhibition-related services for Canton Fair will be available from October 15 through March 15 of 2023.

Meanwhile, more improved online functions will feature the upcoming Canton Fair. Efforts will also be made to optimize the entire supply chain and trade matchmaking. Freight, warehousing and finance suppliers are invited to participate and provide guarantee for enterprises to complete the trade cycle. Over 130 cross-border e-commerce pilot zones and 5 e-commerce platforms will also join the Fair for a synergy of diverse trade models and activities.

China Import and Export Fair was founded in the spring of 1957. Held in Guangzhou every spring and autumn as world's largest offline exhibition, it is hailed as the barometer or wind vane of China's foreign trade.

