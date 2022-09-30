The Eyes Have It, Olympus Acquires EyeSouth Partners

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners has signed an agreement to acquire EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth"), an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading doctors. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 270 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 155 locations in 11 states across the U.S. EyeSouth's physicians will remain significant investors alongside Olympus and management.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rex, the rest of the management team, and the exceptional doctors and clinicians at EyeSouth," said Griffin Barstis, Principal at Olympus. "They have built the leading medically focused national platform in ophthalmology. We look forward to supporting the organization's further expansion as they continue their mission of providing the highest quality eyecare to patients across the U.S."

Rex Adams, CEO of EyeSouth, added: "Our management team and physicians are excited to welcome Olympus as our new investor. As EyeSouth begins a further stage of growth, we believe they are the right partner to help the Company execute on our many opportunities and continue to serve our patients."

The Olympus team included Jim Conroy, Griffin Barstis, Sam Greenberg, and Heather Deng. Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and Matt Dunnet from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

