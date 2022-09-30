KSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Kohl's Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 1, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Kohl's between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 1, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Kohl's Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

