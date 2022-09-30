NIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds NIO Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased NIO between August 20, 2020 and July 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 24, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, NIO Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users' subscriptions; (2) through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue and net loss were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

