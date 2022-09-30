Nomination committee has been appointed for Mentice AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ) a leading supplier of high-technology solutions for simulation in the medical sector with focus on endovascular procedures, announces that the nomination committee for the company's Annual General Meeting 2023 has been appointed.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 27th of April 2022, it was resolved to adopt instructions and rules of procedure for the nomination committee to which the nomination committee shall consist of the chairman of the board of directors and three ordinary members representing the three largest shareholders by 30th of September.

The following members have been appointed to Mentice nomination committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting:

Lawrence D Howell, appointed by Karin Howell,

Sophie Hagströmer, appointed by Bure Equity

Anna Sundberg, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Magnus Nilsson, Chairman of the Board from December 30th 2022

Sophie Hagströmer is convening the first meeting.

The nomination committee represents approximately 56% of the total number of shares and votes.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and present proposals for resolution by the Annual General Meeting regarding:

Election of a Chairman of the meeting

Decision on the number of Board members

Decision on remuneration to the Board members and to the Auditor

Election of Board members and Chairman of the Board

Decision on principles for appointing Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will take place in Gothenburg on May 11th, 2023. Shareholders who have proposals for the Annual General Meeting are asked to submit these to the nomination committee by email to info@mentice.com, or by letter to: Mentice AB (publ), The Nomination Committee, Odinsgatan 10, 411 03 Gothenburg. In order for the nomination committee to process the received proposals with sufficient care, proposals must be submitted no later than March 24, 2023.

