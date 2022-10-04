Breast Cancer Survivor and Author Visits IEHP Community Resource Centers; Free Signed Books to First 100 Attendees

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Franklin, a two-time breast cancer survivor and author of "I Stuff My Bra … So What?", will join Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers this month for free readings and conversations about breast cancer awareness, including the importance of screenings. Bonus: The first 100 session attendees will receive a free signed copy of Franklin's book!

Laura Franklin, a two-time breast cancer survivor and author of “I Stuff My Bra … So What?”, will join Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers this month for free readings and conversations about breast cancer awareness, including the importance of screenings. Bonus: The first 100 session attendees will receive a free signed copy of Franklin’s book! (PRNewswire)

"If I can help just one woman, or one man, understand that even though a breast cancer diagnosis is scary, it doesn't have to be a life sentence nor equal death," shared Franklin. "It is, however, a lifelong journey that one does not take alone, but with a village of survivors."

Franklin will be visiting the health plan's community resource centers at the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 8 , from 10-11:30 a.m. at IEHP's Riverside Center, 3590 Tyler St., Suite 101, Riverside, CA 92503

Saturday, Oct. 15 , from 10-11:30 a.m. at IEHP's Victorville Center, 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3, Victorville, CA 92395

Saturday, Oct. 22 , from 10-11:30 a.m. at IEHP's San Bernardino Center, 805 W. Second St., Suite C, San Bernardino, CA 92410

"Mammograms and breast exams save lives," added Franklin. "Women should educate themselves thoroughly about their bodies and medical history and should never be afraid to ask questions during doctor's visits or get a second opinion. Early detection and knowledge are key."

In addition to Franklin's visit, IEHP Community Resource Centers will also host breast and cervical health classes, food demonstrations, and provide pink T-shirts and ribbons (while supplies last) for visitors to support or commemorate loved ones in the fight against breast cancer.

"Laura's story is an honest account of her vulnerability and how she found hope in her faith through her breast cancer journey," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Maria Gallegos. "We are so excited to have Laura share her story with our communities and inspire women in our community to engage in their own wellness."

Registration for Franklin's book reading and talk is not required and community resource center events are always free and open to the public. Additional information about the centers and their class offerings is available on IEHP's Facebook page.

"Our community resource centers serve as a wellness hub for all who visit us," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Delia Orosco. "We're thrilled to welcome Laura to our centers and connect her to our members and communities to inspire even more health and wellness."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)