Balance Point Announces Kellyn Riccitelli has Joined the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a leading provider of flexible capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce that Kellyn Riccitelli has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. Prior to joining Balance Point in September, Ms. Riccitelli was the Director of Investor Relations at Onex Falcon, a private credit asset manager, and a member of Onex' Client and Product Solutions team where she focused on the company's fundraising and investor relations efforts across the platform. Prior to Onex Falcon, Ms. Riccitelli began her career in KPMG's financial services group. Ms. Riccitelli holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and an MBA from Bentley University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am delighted to join Balance Point. With its demonstrated track record and competitive position within the U.S. lower middle market, Balance Point has established itself as a premier private credit franchise and attracted a strong investor base," said Ms. Riccitelli. "I look forward to working with our valued partners and engaging with the broader LP community on behalf of the leadership at Balance Point."

"We are excited to have Kellyn join our team and lead our investor relations function," said Seth W. Alvord, Balance Point's Managing Partner. He continued, "Kellyn brings a wealth of experience in communicating to LP constituents and is a wonderful addition to our broader Balance Point team."

Justin Kaplan, a partner at Balance Point, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Kellyn to the Balance Point platform. Kellyn provides valuable expertise and insights that will help us continue to grow and improve both our firm and our engagement with not only our limited partners but the broader investor ecosystem as well."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management as of September 2022, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

