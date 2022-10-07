Concordia Maritime's New market update: October 2022

- Historically firm crude- and product tanker rates
- Firm vessel values
- Low newbuilding ordering
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet as well as the demand for oil and the development of inventory levels.
