InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bag for Dispensing Fillings (TPA-3077)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved baker's bag for dispensing sweet or savory fillings," said an inventor, from Brandon, Fla., "so I invented the BAKER'S BAG. My reusable design would offer the ability to save on filling products and it would disperse more effectively than using smaller pastry bags that can waste product or have to be continually filled. It also offers a better option for storing unused filling."

The patent-pending invention provides a newly designed method of packaging premade filling. In doing so, it enables unused filling to be easily stored. As a result, it helps to reduce wasted filling. The invention features a versatile and reusable design that is easy to fill, close, use, store and reuse so it is ideal for bakers, food distributors, etc. It also can be washed and refilled with a new filling as needed. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

