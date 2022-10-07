InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Wheelchairs (JAD-154)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient shade accessory for use with wheelchairs," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the ALL WEATHER WHEELCHAIR CANOPY COVER. My design ensures that a wheelchair user is protected while traveling on rainy or sunny days."

The invention protects wheelchair users against bright sunlight and inclement weather. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold an umbrella. As a result, it helps to keep the user dry and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for wheelchair users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

