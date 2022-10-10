HMT LLC, GLOBAL LEADER IN ABOVE-GROUND ENERGY STORAGE TANK SOLUTIONS, NAMES VERONIQUE TRUDEAU CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMT LLC, the global leader in above-ground storage tank solutions, is excited to announce that Veronique Trudeau will join its team as the new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Joe Burgess, who will become the Chairman of the Board. Trudeau comes to HMT with an extensive background in engineering, operations, process optimization and finance.

Veronique HMT Headshot (PRNewswire)

Trudeau joins HMT from Johnson Controls in Atlanta, where she was Vice President of Services/Operation for Fire and led a billion-dollar services business. She was previously General Manager of Global Renewable at FieldCore, a GE affiliate, where she developed and implemented global strategies to enable growth. She also helped established FieldCore at the early stages to better serve GE and optimize the field force productivity and impact. Earlier in her career at GE, she earned her Six Sigma Master Black Belt for lean workplace effectiveness and led a team focused on increasing revenue with positive customer experience.

"HMT's role in the energy industry has never been more important, as companies anticipate and meet safety and environmental regulations and meaningfully reduce current and future hydrocarbon emissions. In that context, Veronique Trudeau's 20 years of engineering, quality, operations and finance experience will position HMT to continue to excel in product and service quality --and in partnering with customers to ensure proper storage and emissions reduction as the energy industry evolves," said Burgess.

Said Trudeau, "I am delighted to be at HMT, not only because of the tremendous opportunities for growth facing it and its potential to help the energy industry meet new and rigorous environmental, safety, efficiency and profitability goals, but also because of HMT's people. It is clearly a talent-driven enterprise throughout all its operations, where innovative thinkers and engineers are pushing limits to create the best technologies and solutions for customers. I'm excited for the collaboration."

Trudeau holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA in strategy and finance from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. She also holds degrees from Waterloo University and College Andre-Laurendeau in Canada.

About HMT LLC

HMT is the global leader in above-ground storage tank solutions. Through its products and services, HMT makes oil and gas storage safer and more cost-effective and helps reduce tank emissions. Among HMT's products are internal and external seal systems, including gas-tight primary seals; floating suction and drain systems; aluminum dome roofs; pontoon floating roofs; full contact floating roofs; seamless compositive roofs, and emissions reduction devices. In addition, HMT offers design, construction, maintenance, inspection and repair services that optimize tank efficiency, safety and performance. The company is based in Houston and has approximately 1,200 employees in its operations around the world.

CONTACT

Frank Sommerfield

917-836-1971

frank.sommefield@allisonpr.com

Erin Cornell

516-712-4596

erin.cornell@allisonpr.com

HMT Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HMT LLC