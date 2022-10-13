Quility Announces Launch of Quility Financial Advisors

Quility Financial Advisors will provide the latest in algorithmic technology to effectively manage retirement and investment funds while expanding financial planning resources to more individuals

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, today announced the launch of its Quility Financial Advisors division alongside a partnership with API Financial Advisors, powered by Solomon's Advanced Portfolio Intellect "API." Quility Financial Advisors will provide licensed Quility financial professionals with the opportunity to offer advanced retirement and investment services to existing and potential clients.

Quility Financial Advisors provides the latest in algorithmic technology to manage retirement and investment funds.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to personalized and professional advice about their financial well-being," said Mike Resma, Senior Vice President of Advanced Market Solutions at Quility. "Through Quility Financial Advisors, we can help more people plan and take control of their financial future by lowering the barriers to entry in the financial advisory space."

Quility Financial Advisors is powered by Solomon API, which provides its proprietary advanced portfolio intellect for investment management. Through this collaborative partnership powered by Solomon API, Quility now serves an expanded client base to provide further support throughout clients' lives.

Quility's Financial Advisory offerings are currently available to existing Quility customers only, with a release to the general public planned in the coming months.

"We are excited about Quility Financial Advisors offering middle America advanced financial planning resources that were previously only available to high-net-worth clients," said Quility Financial Advisors Chief Operating Officer Paul Stanley. "Our team is now able to provide the latest in algorithmic technology to more effectively manage retirement and investment funds."

About Quility

Quility is an award-winning insurtech company that offers affordable, customized insurance solutions and financial planning to support clients throughout their lives. Through Quility's digital platform, clients can apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. Its wealth management resources are available to clients nationwide. To learn more, visit quility.com.

About Solomon API

Solomon API embraces the future of "Advanced Portfolio Intellect" as the next level of risk management. Using advanced algorithms, which can monitor markets 24 hours a day, Solomon API offers rules-based investment management that keeps investors focused on the long term.

DISCLAIMERS:

API Financial Advisors dba Quility Financial Advisors is a Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") registered investment advisor and only transacts business in states where it is licensed to do so or exempt from registration. Please note that registration with the SEC does not denote a particular level of skill of the advisor or imply an endorsement by the SEC. All information provided herein is intended to be general in nature and does not represent personal financial advice. This article is not a solicitation or an offer to invest in or purchase any product or service. All investment involves risk of loss. Not FDIC insured or guaranteed by any governmental agency or organization.

Quility Financial Advisors is a registered investment adviser. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Additional information about Quility Financial Advisors is available on the SEC's website www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. You can search this site by a unique identifying number, known as a CRD number. Quility Financial Advisors' CRD number is 304586.

