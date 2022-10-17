Arch Street Capital Announces Sale of 417 Unit Class-A Multifamily Asset in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arch"), a real estate investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of a 417-unit Class A multifamily asset in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA.

The asset was acquired in 2017 on behalf of one of Arch's institutional capital partners. The business plan focused on increasing value through revenue management strategies and streamlined operational expenses, combined with strengthening market fundamentals.

"We are pleased to successfully exit this asset upon executing our business plan, derived through a combination of our macro perspective and property-level insight," said, Christopher Collins, Vice President of Asset Management, at Arch Street Capital Advisors. "One of Arch's strengths is our ability to shift between different geographies (both within the U.S. and Europe) and different asset classes. It provides Arch with acute market insight into dislocated pricing that drives strong risk-reward acquisitions across all market cycles. The sale of this Class A asset demonstrates that ability within the multifamily space, in addition to Arch's many recent transactions in the retail, industrial, office, and build-to-suit spaces."

"We are actively seeking to acquire yield oriented, single-tenant, net-leased, office and industrial properties as well as Data Center, Multi-Family, MOB / Healthcare, Student Housing and Retail assets and continue to search for new opportunities both on a portfolio and single asset basis." said Gautam Mashettiwar, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

About Arch:

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions, and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including: industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

