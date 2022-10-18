FleetPride Rapidly Expands Parts & Services in Utah with Acquisition of Best Deal Spring & Truck Parts

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Best Deal Spring & Truck Parts. This family-owned business is a third-generation staple throughout Utah with locations in Salt Lake City, St. George, Price, Vernal and Payson.

"Joining FleetPride allows us to offer our customers more competitive pricing, increased services, and better parts availability," co-owner, Mat Carter stated. "While, we also continue the trust and relationships we have maintained with our industry customers for over five decades," added co-owner, Scott Smith.

Best Deal Spring & Truck Parts was founded by grandfather, Vance Carter, and his sons, Lynn and Larry, in 1950 and has expanded to 79 employees, 31 vehicles, and 14 bays, enabling the service offering and the heavy duty expertise of its employees to be unmatched in the marketplace. With service centers specializing in both leaf springs and suspensions, FleetPride broadens its service specialties in the region. These service capabilities are bolstered by Best Deal Spring & Truck Parts' expansive, existing parts inventory which now connects nationwide to FleetPride's network, including their e-commerce solution at FleetPride.com .

"We are thrilled to welcome Mat and Scott, and the entire Best Deal Spring team to FleetPride," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "The team has a 65-year history of excellence in customer service, and we look forward to continuing this legacy throughout Utah and the western U.S., further strengthening our parts supply distribution and growing service offering."

This is the eighth FleetPride acquisition this year, with continued expansion of their national parts and services operations. If you are interested in joining the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 75+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

