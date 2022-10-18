Winnebago Launches the RV Industry's First Online Retail Shopping Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and WinnebagoⓇ, a leading RV manufacturer, have partnered to launch an innovative and modern shopping experience on Winnebago.com . The brand integrated Rollick's inventory and digital retailing (RollickDR) solution set into its website to better engage consumers in the RV shopping process.

"We are excited to harness the power of the web to increase the quantity and quality of the leads generated from our website to Winnebago dealers," said Kim Weckert, Winnebago Industries Director of Digital Customer Engagement. "The ability to connect customers further down the funnel with a dealer near them that has the RV they want to buy is going to be game-changing."

The new website provides consumers with the ability to shop online for available Winnebago inventory in their area. Once a unit has been selected, the digital retailing component provides consumers with the opportunity to take the next step in their buying journey. Shoppers can request a quote, schedule an in-person appointment, and estimate the value of their trade-in. Additional shopping tools will be added in the coming months.

"Winnebago is taking a leadership position in the recreation industry both with its thoughtfully designed UI and as the first RV OEM to take a groundbreaking step into the world of online retailing," said Bernie Brenner, Co-founder and CEO of Rollick. "This was our vision when we founded Rollick and we're thrilled to partner with this forward-thinking, well-respected brand that's synonymous with the entire RV category."

According to Winnebago's market research, RV prospects show a clear preference for engaging online for more of the shopping process. In addition, Rollick found that leads originating through RollickDR had up to 50% better close rates compared to standard web form leads.

A typical RV shopping experience often starts on the manufacturer's website where consumers gather information about a product of interest, but then requires them to go elsewhere to find available inventory and to gather information related to the estimated cost. RollickDR provides a consolidated tool to help RV shoppers find more of this information directly on Winnebago.com and submit requests to a local Winnebago dealer for follow-up, resulting in a more streamlined shopping experience for the consumer and a more qualified prospect for the dealer.

"It's very helpful that Winnebago is collecting trade-in data from leads to help us identify our most highly valued prospects," said Neal Joplin, Sales Manager at Broadmoor RV Superstore. "I anticipate that we'll have the opportunity to focus more energy on converting the most qualified customers that are ready to buy."

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io .

