Anterix to Release Second Quarter Earnings for Fiscal 2023 and Hold Analyst and Investor Conference Call on Tuesday November 8, 2022

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced it will release its second quarter financial results for the 2023 fiscal year after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Anterix senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results at 4:30 P.M. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 591414. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anterix Inc.