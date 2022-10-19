FORBES RECOGNIZES T. ROWE PRICE AS ONE OF THE WORLD'S BEST EMPLOYERS 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced it has been named to Forbes World's Best Employers 2022 list. This recognition represents the first time T. Rowe Price has been named to the Forbes World's Best Employers honorees.

The World's Best Employers 2022 recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. The World's Best Employers 2022 honorees were identified through independent surveys of approximately 150,000 employees working part time or full time for employers in 57 countries worldwide.

Survey participants were asked to comment on their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and evaluate other employers in their respective industries based on how they stood out positively or negatively. Evaluations focused on topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, and benefits. More than a million data points were analyzed to select companies for the rankings. The 800 companies receiving the highest total scores were named as the World's Best Employers by Forbes.

This announcement is the third Forbes recognition for T. Rowe Price this year. T. Rowe Price has been recognized as one of the Best Employers for Women 2022 and Best-in-State Employers 2022.

"We at T. Rowe Price are honored to receive this recognition, which affirms our reputation as a company that provides excellent employment opportunities globally," said Michelle Swanenburg, head of Human Resources for T. Rowe Price. "At T. Rowe Price, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we continue to invest in the success of our associates as they apply their passions to create positive change in the communities they serve."

As part of the company's long-standing commitment to community and volunteering, T. Rowe Price matches donations and volunteer hours served at nonprofits chosen by associates, and associates interested in nonprofit board service can also take advantage of the firm's board training and placement program. To date, more than 350 associates serve on nonprofit boards.

Globally, T. Rowe Price offers competitive pay, including bonuses, retirement and employee stock options, location-specific health and wellness benefits, tuition and fitness reimbursements and personal travel discounts.

T. Rowe Price has more than 7,500 associates globally.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is an independent global asset management company with $1.23 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, and a local presence in 17 countries. Known for long-term investment excellence, T. Rowe Price provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, exchange-traded funds and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, consultants, retirement plan sponsors and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. Its active, strategic investing approach is disciplined, risk-aware and based on rigorous fundamental research.

T. Rowe Price helps clients invest with confidence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

