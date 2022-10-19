SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Desktop as a Service Software to Support Remote Work

SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Desktop as a Service Software to Support Remote Work

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Desktop as a Service Data Quadrant, naming two providers as Gold Medalists.

Desktop as a Service (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Desktop as a service (DaaS) software delivers a desktop environment through a hosted service provided through virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). Software features include desktop management, device support, desktop environment, and secure connectivity.

With remote and hybrid work here to stay, organizations are seeking cost-effective ways to make remote work more convenient for and accessible to their employees. By adopting DaaS, organizations can benefit from lower IT costs while efficiently permitting employees to work remotely without the need to provide company-owned laptops.

To support organizations considering which DaaS software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top two providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 143 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Desktop as a Service Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews