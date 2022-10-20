ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. to Report Results for Third Quarter 2022

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (International) with the passcode 10171035 or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.acresreit.com.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through November 17, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 10171035.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at IR@acresreit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.