ANNOUNCING ARTSCAPE 2023: BOPA AIMS TO GALVANIZE COMMUNITY INVESTMENT AND ORGANIC ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT THROUGH THE ARTS

Derrick Adams joins BOPA as guest curator for Artscape 2023 exhibition

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announces the details of Artscape 2023. BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer unveils plans for Artscape 2023 including new details about the returning festival. "We are so excited to show the City of Baltimore our plans," says Sawyer. "BOPA aims to continue the Artscape tradition of using the wealth of creative talent to showcase our diversity, boldness, and innovation, and to have a positive economic impact for Baltimore artists and communities while adding lasting beauty to our public spaces."

Color Logo (PRNewswire)

Artscape 2023 will take place September 20–24, 2023. The festival kicks off on the 20th with an evening gala celebration that will lead into four full days of interactive, educational, inspiring, and multigenerational arts experiences. Artscape is also expanding to include the Station North Arts & Entertainment District. However, the familiar elements of Artscape that our city knows and loves will remain in the historical footprint of Bolton Hill and Mount Vernon.

"Baltimore is known for hosting some of the nation's most entertaining and perfectly executed festivals and Artscape is no exception," added Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "We are excited to see this event return and we know that it will be a great opportunity for performers and attendees alike to truly see the best that Baltimore has to offer."

BOPA seeks to galvanize economic development through the arts by sparking tourism, investing in permanent art-based projects, and fostering a greater sense of community. BOPA hopes to make substantial capital investments in the footprint, including murals, vacant lot beautification, community art, improved lighting, and traffic calming measures. These efforts will take place throughout the year — not just during the festival — and will remain afterward for the benefit of all.

The goal is to unite the city and encourage local restaurants, cultural institutions, retailers, and the broader community to integrate their programming opportunities during Artscape week. And by moving the festival to September, there are opportunities to engage with students of all ages in a meaningful and impactful way.

"BOPA has put forth a thoughtful, inspiring, and inclusive vision for the future of Artscape," says MD State Senator Antonio Hayes. "By redeveloping Artscape to support Baltimore's creative community, BOPA has designed the type of disruptive, progressive programming that sparks growth and transforms communities. Not only will it build a viable economic pipeline for creatives, it's also the kind of festival the City of Baltimore deserves."

An exciting new element of Artscape is the art exhibition pavilion which will feature leading contemporary visual artists from around the world, including Baltimore-based artists. Derrick Adams, Baltimore born artist and entrepreneur, is the guest curator of the art exhibition pavilion. In addition to his prolific work as a practicing artist, Adams is the founder of The Last Resort Artist Retreat in Waverly. The works in the exhibition hall will be available for viewing as well as purchase.

Other Artscape programs include artist talkbacks, family and youth immersive experiences, live mainstage music performances, an artist marketplace, and so much more. Additionally, WJZ-TV has signed on to be the official media partner of Artscape. BOPA also is collaborating closely with Central Baltimore Partnership, Station North Arts & Entertainment District, MICA, University of Baltimore, Midtown Community Benefits District, Charles Street Development Corporation, Greenmount West Community Association, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, The Lyric, Motor House, SNF Parkway Theatre, and many other local independent artists and arts organizations to produce an inclusive, transformative, and uplifting event for all of Baltimore.

BOPA also releases an Artscape promotional trailer titled "What Is Art," written and directed by Clark Vandergrift and produced by Adrienne Hammel. It features Broadway legend and Baltimore native André De Shields, who is currently starring in "Death of Salesman" on Broadway. De Shields delivers a stirring narrative that defines art while presenting the next class of great creatives in Baltimore. The cast also stars local artists and creatives including vocalist Eze Jackson, muralist Jaz Erenberg, collage artist Bria Sterling Wilson, designer Akio Evans, mixologist Kim Vo, influencer Chyno/The Boy with the Blue Beard (aka Baltimore Foodie) influencer "Bowtie Bob" Nelson, choreographer Brinae Ali, trumpeter Brandon Woody, and artist Derrick Adams.

To learn more about the vision for Artscape 2023, please visit www.artscapebaltimore.org. Also, be sure to follow BOPA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@promoandarts) for the latest information about Artscape 2023. If you are interested in sponsoring Artscape programming, contact BOPA's Director of Development Stacy Handler at shandler@promotionandarts.org.

About Artscape

Artscape is AMERICA'S LARGEST FREE arts festival, rocking the cultural heart of Baltimore since 1982. It was designed as an Arts Fair and marketed Baltimore as a cultural hub. The newly developed Meyerhoff Symphony Hall was underway, and to draw community support and stimulate economic development and investment in the area, Artscape was born.

Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports arts and culture for the benefit of all people in Baltimore. We connect creatives to the resources they need to thrive, promote the city as a destination for creativity and culture nationwide, and produce cultural events in partnership with the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland. We are an independent organization serving as the city's arts council and film office.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts