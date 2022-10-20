AXES APPOINTS ROMAN CZUBAK AS GLOBAL CTO

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Roman Czubak as its Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

(PRNewswire)

Roman has a deep, rich background in gaming systems and the gaming industry as a whole. His over twenty years with Novomatic including Manager of the Octavian Division as well as his time as Chairman of the International Gaming Standards Association are but a few of his extraordinary accomplishments in his illustrious career. His education, expertise and experience are globally recognized in the gaming industry, and he is considered as an Industry Veteran.

"AXES is growing fast and requires a structured and process based approach to software, cloud and IoT development," stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO at AXES.ai. "Roman is a seasoned leader with an incredible understanding of what systems should be. His expertise will structure and focus our rapidly growing team to maintain high productivity whilst we acquire more products. It is so exciting to have Roman join AXES at such a pivotal time and the whole team is thrilled to welcome him."

"As Chief Innovation Officer, it is very exciting to have Roman join us and the timing could not be better," stated Nicolas Tremblay, CIO at AXES.ai. "The rapid growth of our fintech, media, business intelligence and other product lines requires us to structure our development cycle and separate innovation from production. It will be a true pleasure to work with Roman and benefit from his experience and expertise."

"AXES has redefined the gaming experience from the ground up," stated Roman Czubak. "The cloud-based, low local footprint is this most secure and lowest cost solution in the land-based market. The app store centric philosophy at AXES is quite refreshing as operators only pay for what they need and use instead of spending outrageous amounts of money on a monolithic system. I am very excited to join this forward-thinking, visionary team that has a mission to fundamentally transform our industry."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY. For more information, contact info@AXES.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXES.ai