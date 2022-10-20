Bandwidth to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Bandwidth will offer a live webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the completion of the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in number (domestic): 877-270-2148

Dial-in number (international): 412-902-6510

Replay information:

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 for the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the U.S., and entering passcode 4996013.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by a global network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

