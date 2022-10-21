"Eat + Drink Week" Returns to West Hollywood For 10 Days Starting This Friday!

West Hollywood Welcomes Visitors and Locals to Enjoy Delicious Offers and Discounts from Popular WeHo Restaurants for a limited time Beginning October 21st

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, announced today the return of its celebrated Eat + Drink Week event series, featuring special promotions and unique menus from top dining venues around the city this month. The 10-day festival kicks-off on October 21st and will showcase the best in gastronomy, from creative cuisines to satisfy every palette to craft cocktails for the most discerning drink connoisseurs, all unique to the West Hollywood area.

"We're thrilled to bring West Hollywood's Eat + Drink Week back for its third year and welcome visitors and locals to join us for this special experience featuring some of the city's most coveted establishments," said Jeff Morris, Chief Marketing Officer for West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "After a brief hiatus last year due to the pandemic, we're excited to be back with a great selection of participants and look forward to providing diners with a great way to discover something new. Whether you're in search of a casual night out or looking to try something brand new, there's a great mix of venues that will be sure to satisfy."

Guests can see the offers at www.eatanddrinkweek.com and can also sign up for a FREE pass to see all the offers on their phone. The pass is available by text or email, and provides an easy way to receive special offers from the growing list of participating eateries, including B-Side Pizza in Hotel Ziggy, Better Than Sex, Conservatory, Design Lounge, Eveleigh, Gelato Festival, Granville, Issima, Kitchen24, La Boheme, Rosaliné, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Tesse and WeHo Bistro.

Once signed up for the FREE PASS, patrons are automatically entered to win the special grand prize of a Free Weekend Stay in West Hollywood.

Nestled just outside of L.A., West Hollywood is a mecca for foodies seeking unique dishes, crafty cocktails and uninhibited luxury. From the Sunset Strip to Santa Monica Blvd., it's home to Michelin-rated hot spots, bars offering world-class mixology and various other hidden gems around nearly every corner. Diners can now book reservations at some of these coveted tables during Eat + Drink Week for truly one-of-a-kind experiences. Due to the popularity of this event, advance reservations are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. There is no guarantee that walk-in guests will be accommodated.

West Hollywood's Eat + Drink Week starts Friday, October 21 with its final event on Sunday, October 30. For more information and to see the additional offers that are being added throughout the week, please visit the official website at https://www.eatanddrinkweek.com/ .

