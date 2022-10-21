GOLD FIELDS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED YAMANA GOLD ACQUISITION

JOHANNESBURG , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are referred to the announcements published by Gold Fields on 31 May 2022 and 11 July 2022, and the further update published on 4 October 2022 (Initial Announcements) regarding the proposed acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the Transaction). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to such terms in the Initial Announcements as applicable.

Gold Fields is pleased to announce that following the formal approval of the Gold Fields Circular by the JSE Limited, the Gold Fields Circular will be made available on our website (www.goldfields.com) after the close of the South African, New York and Canadian markets today, 21 October 2022, which coincides with the anticipated publication of the Yamana Circular as announced by Yamana earlier today.

Johannesburg, 21 October 2022

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. Gold Fields has total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About Yamana Gold

Yamana is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

