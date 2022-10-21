InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wireless Speaker & Camera Device (LAX-1459)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new device for capturing hours of video or streaming music and without drawing down on your smartphone battery," said an inventor, from Azusa, Calif., "so I invented the BIRD VIEW SPEAKERS. My design could be used to video capture a wide range of activities ranging from lifestyle, personal interests, and hobbies to home security or other remote security monitoring tasks."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved wireless speaker and wireless camera for video capturing various activities or for personal security. In doing so, it allows the user to easily capture, store and share videos. As a result, it eliminates the need to utilize the camera on a smartphone. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it can be used to recharge a mobile device if needed.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

