Ruan's Van Alstine Elected 78th Chairman of the American Trucking Associations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Board of Directors elected Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Des Moines, Iowa, as the Federation's 78th chairman.

"I am humbled and truly honored to be here and to serve as your chairman of this great organization," Van Alstine said. "It is an absolute privilege to represent the millions of Americans who move our country as part of the transportation and logistics industry."

Van Alstine succeeds Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines, Birmingham, Alabama, as ATA chairman.

"Dan is perfectly suited to be ATA's next chairman. He listens, asks questions and then takes action – that's leadership," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "His ability to get the best out of people by challenging and inspiring them is why he makes a difference and we are fortunate to have him as our chairman."

"I want to wish my friend and colleague Dan good luck as he starts this journey, which promises to be a truly special one," said Sumerford. "I also want to thank my fellow ATA members and the ATA staff for their support this past year, I could not have asked for a better year as chairman."

The Board also elected Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts, as ATA first vice chairman and, Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRC Worldwide Inc., Overland Park, Kansas, as ATA second vice chairman. In addition, the Board named Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, Hickory, North Carolina, and Wes Davis, CFO of Big M Transportation, Blue Mountain, Mississippi, as ATA vice chairmen. In addition, the Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of CRST International Holdings LLC, as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground, as treasurer.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

