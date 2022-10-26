InventHelp Presents Pipe Bending Tool (SDW-120)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use a similar tool like this everyday but it requires manual work," said the inventor from California City, Calif. "I thought of this idea to incorporate a battery within this tool that would help save time and energy."

He invented BATTERY POWERED TUBE BENDER that provides a battery powered tool that could be used to bend soft copper pipes. It would help eliminate the need to perform the task manually or with a conventional manually operated tool. The tool would save time and effort, thus increasing efficiency on the job by allowing tasks to be done in less time. Individuals could use the tool to bend copper pipes and eliminate any type of cutting or soldering. Additionally, this could help prevent walls, floor and other materials from being damaged by water.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDW-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

