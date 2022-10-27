FreeWire and Parkland Team Up to Bring Game-Changing Battery-Integrated Ultra-Fast EV Chargers to Electric Vehicle Drivers Across British Columbia, Canada

Public charging stations provide high-power, on-the-go charging for Parkland customers. The announcement represents FreeWire's foray into the Canadian market.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeWire Technologies ("FreeWire"), a pioneer in delivering battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and power solutions, together with Parkland Corporation ("Parkland"), an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries, today announced that they have teamed up to provide ultra-fast charging across British Columbia, Canada. British Columbia leads the way in EV adoption in Canada, and Parkland's commitment will provide a critical and convenient charging service to the public while accelerating Canada's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"FreeWire and Parkland are doing something incredibly innovative in launching what will be the largest deployment of battery-integrated ultrafast chargers in North America," said Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire founder and CEO. "Our technology will help Parkland to provide coverage in areas where securing new, larger grid connections would make installing such infrastructure more challenging, making it possible for drivers to get a premium charge in the same amount of time it takes to grab a meal on the go - all without impacting the electrical grid."

The initial phase of the partnership will deploy FreeWire's Boost Charger™ , 150 kW ultra-fast EV charging stations, at 25 sites in British Columbia, from Victoria to Calgary. Charging locations were strategically selected to provide an essential charging service in dense urban locations, to remote destinations along major thoroughfares.

"We are excited to team up with FreeWire as we build our On the Run EV ultra-fast charging network across British Columbia," said Darren Smart, Senior Vice President, Energy Transition and Corporate Development, Parkland. "We are committed to staying one step ahead of our customers' evolving needs. Using battery-integrated chargers will mitigate the need for time-consuming and costly electrical upgrades, allowing us to expand our charging network quickly and efficiently, as customer need increases. Also, because they constantly trickle charge, these chargers significantly reduce strain on our utility grids and minimize our peak demand charges."

FreeWire Boost Chargers are integrated with Parkland's JOURNIE™ Rewards App and loyalty programs to provide an enhanced, customer-focused experience for Parkland's members. Charging will be free for drivers using the app to initiate the charge during the first launch phase.

Canada has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the government has recently announced that it will be ending the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2035, driving increased EV adoption.

FreeWire's battery-integrated Boost Charger allows customers to receive 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. The Boost Charger plugs into existing low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging that typically requires extensive site improvements and grid upgrades. The flexibility of the Boost Charger solution means that significantly more locations will benefit from ultrafast charging, helping companies and countries meet ambitious goals.

FreeWire continues to disrupt the EV charging market by offering unique solutions to traditional fuelers, including supermajors like bp, Chevron and Phillips66, who have already tapped the California-based company to help advance their own electric-vehicle-charging plans .

Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies is a global electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy solutions provider and a leading manufacturer of ultrafast, battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions. FreeWire's fully-integrated Boost Charger ™ plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger's proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the high costs of EV charging directly from the electric grid. FreeWire's technology is deployed across Fortune 100 companies, commercial and utility customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across the U.S. As the world seeks to electrify with the urgency it demands, FreeWire is a trusted partner to conventional fuelers –both small and large– supporting their entrance into the EV charging market and increasing the availability and reliability of EV charging across America.

Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We serve essential needs in our communities, providing our customers with the essential fuels they depend on to get around, quality foods and convenience items, while helping them achieve their goals of lowering their environmental impact. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant brands, we serve well over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America.

In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels our diverse customers depend on; we are leading our customers through the energy transition. From electric vehicle charging, renewable fuels, solar energy and compliance and carbon offset trading, we are leaders in helping our customers lower their environmental impact.

Parkland's proven strategy is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing, and diversifying our retail business into food, convenience, and renewable energy solutions and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

