Watercrest Welcomes Joan Cisneros as Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Joan Cisneros as executive director of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, South Carolina. Watercrest Columbia is a 107-unit resort-style senior living community recently named 2022 Best Memory Care Community by Columbia Metropolitan Magazine.

"Upon learning about the values and people-centered focus of Watercrest Senior Living Group, I knew I had found a workplace to call home," says Joan Cisneros, Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia. "My primary goal is to bring out the best in people and Watercrest's vision of honoring our mothers and fathers in an environment of servant leadership is exactly where I hope to flourish as a leader and mentor to our associates and residents."

Cisneros joins the Watercrest family having served her entire career in the healthcare industry, primarily in geriatrics, for over thirty years. She found a special calling for senior living and memory loss as her own father was ravaged by Alzheimer's disease. She has served as a nurse since 1990, while successfully progressing as a Director of Nursing in both assisted living and memory care communities before stepping into the role of an administrator.

Under Cisneros' leadership, Watercrest Columbia has been nominated once again as a finalist in the categories of Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care by Columbia Metropolitan Magazine.

Watercrest Columbia is a signature product by Watercrest Senior Living offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy aquatic therapy in the resort-style pool, pampering in elegant Spa W, savoring private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relishing the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. For community information, or to schedule a tour call 803-882-3350.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Titan Development Real Estate Fund I

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. Visit www.titan-development.com.

