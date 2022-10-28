InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Accessory for Tennis Players (MBQ-172)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tennis racket accessory that could be used to collect information regarding swing speed, pressure applied to the ball, ball rotation and is easily transferable from racket to racket," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the SWING TECH. My design would allow easy transfer of the device from one racket to another."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect performance data while using a dampener in a tennis racket. In doing so, it enables the user to determine swing speed, pressure applied to the ball, and ball rotation. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help a player to fine tune their game. Additionally, the invention features a flexible design that is easy to apply and use on any tennis racket so it is ideal for tennis players and coaches.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

