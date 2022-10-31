Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Per Common Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) - diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.79)
$ (1.11)
$ 0.12
FFO - diluted
$ 1.13
$ 0.60
$ 3.16
$ 2.44
Core FFO - diluted
$ 1.15
$ 0.98
$ 3.25
$ 2.91
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
YTD Comparison
Same-Store Results
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022
2022 vs. 2021
Revenues
11.1 %
2.8 %
10.4 %
Expenses
10.6 %
3.5 %
10.7 %
NOI
11.4 %
2.4 %
10.3 %
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Weighted Average Occupancy
94.5 %
94.8 %
94.3 %
(1)
NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.
Highlights
- Net Loss was $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Net loss of $0.79 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
- Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.3% to $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended September 30, 2021;
- Same-store revenues increased by 11.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driving an 11.4% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and
- Revised 2022 financial outlook, our guidance range for net loss per share is $0.50 to $0.41 per diluted share. Our same-store NOI guidance for 2022 is 9.75% to 10.75%. Although we increased the mid-point of our revenue guidance for the same-store portfolio, persistent cost pressures were higher than we previously anticipated. We also experienced a higher than usual volume of noncontrollable unreimbursable losses across the portfolio, prompting us to increase our expense growth projections for both the same-store and non-same-store properties, thereby lowering our total NOI projections. As a result, our Core FFO guidance range is now $4.42 to $4.50 per diluted share. In addition to the impact of NOI, the acquisition of Lyra Apartments at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is expected to result in a reduction of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior projections. Despite the near term dilution, we believe the acquisition of Lyra Apartments improves our overall portfolio and earnings quality, as well as continues our growth in Denver. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release.
Acquisitions
On September 30, 2022, we acquired Lyra Apartments, a 215 home apartment community located in Centennial, Colorado for $95.0 million.
Subsequent Events
Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.
Revised 2022 Financial Outlook
Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.
Previous Outlook for 2022
Updated Outlook for 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Net income (loss) per Share – diluted
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.50)
$ (0.41)
Same-Store Revenue
9.00 %
10.50 %
9.75 %
10.25 %
Same-Store Expenses
7.50 %
8.50 %
9.50 %
10.00 %
Same-Store NOI
10.00 %
12.00 %
9.75 %
10.75 %
FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
$ 4.30
$ 4.39
Core FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
$ 4.42
$ 4.50
Upcoming Events
Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.
Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.
Earnings Call
Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until November 15, 2022
USA Toll Free Number
1-844-200-6205
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
305489
Conference Number
825680
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,064 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com
Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
High closing price
$ 89.71
$ 103.17
$ 108.27
$ 111.26
$ 105.42
Low closing price
$ 65.85
$ 76.65
$ 89.01
$ 96.58
$ 78.42
Average closing price
$ 79.40
$ 87.61
$ 97.15
$ 103.29
$ 94.10
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 67.32
$ 81.55
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
Common share distributions – annualized
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.88
$ 2.88
Closing dividend yield – annualized
4.3 %
3.6 %
3.0 %
2.6 %
3.1 %
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
15,376
15,373
15,365
15,016
14,281
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
980
995
997
832
845
Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing
$ 1,248,247
$ 1,513,079
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
REVENUE
$ 65,438
$ 63,116
$ 60,314
$ 57,988
$ 50,413
$ 188,868
$ 143,717
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
20,290
19,011
19,014
16,852
14,434
58,315
40,901
Real estate taxes
7,039
7,205
6,859
6,654
5,916
21,103
17,450
Property management expense
2,563
2,721
2,253
2,697
2,203
7,537
6,055
Casualty (gain) loss
276
382
598
280
(10)
1,256
64
Depreciation and amortization
23,720
24,768
31,001
30,418
22,447
79,489
61,747
General and administrative expenses
4,519
5,221
4,500
4,231
4,279
14,240
11,982
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 58,407
$ 59,308
$ 64,225
$ 61,132
$ 49,269
$ 181,940
$ 138,199
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
—
27
—
678
—
27
26,840
Operating income (loss)
7,031
3,835
(3,911)
(2,466)
1,144
6,955
32,358
Interest expense
(7,871)
(7,561)
(7,715)
(7,456)
(7,302)
(23,147)
(21,622)
Interest and other income (loss)
70
(17)
1,063
1,117
(5,082)
1,116
(4,032)
Net income (loss)
$ (770)
$ (3,743)
$ (10,563)
$ (8,805)
$ (11,240)
$ (15,076)
$ 6,704
Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(480)
(480)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
439
950
2,157
1,793
1,930
3,546
1,013
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
(32)
(38)
(23)
(36)
(22)
(93)
(58)
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
(523)
(2,991)
(8,589)
(7,208)
(9,492)
(12,103)
7,179
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(4,821)
(4,821)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ (2,130)
$ (4,598)
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ (16,924)
$ 2,358
Per Share Data - Basic
Net income (loss) per common share – basic
$ (0.14)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ (1.11)
$ 0.17
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net income (loss) per common share – diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ (1.11)
$ 0.12
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,513,470
$ 2,401,427
$ 2,390,952
$ 2,271,170
$ 2,203,606
Less accumulated depreciation
(511,000)
(487,834)
(465,752)
(443,592)
(426,926)
2,002,470
1,913,593
1,925,200
1,827,578
1,776,680
Mortgage loans receivable
—
—
—
43,276
42,160
Total real estate investments
2,002,470
1,913,593
1,925,200
1,870,854
1,818,840
Cash and cash equivalents
14,957
13,156
13,313
31,267
20,816
Restricted cash
1,417
1,914
2,409
7,358
2,376
Other assets
19,742
18,950
24,651
30,582
34,919
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,038,586
$ 1,947,613
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 58,322
$ 48,077
$ 50,360
$ 62,403
$ 58,092
Revolving lines of credit
171,500
73,000
46,000
76,000
57,000
Notes payable, net of loan costs
299,388
299,374
299,359
299,344
299,454
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
496,530
497,917
521,536
480,703
489,140
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,025,740
$ 918,368
$ 917,255
$ 918,450
$ 903,686
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
$ 16,560
$ 18,627
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
EQUITY
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
1,209,732
1,207,849
1,203,685
1,157,255
1,092,130
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(524,905)
(511,552)
(495,732)
(474,318)
(454,691)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,158)
(2,362)
(2,550)
(4,435)
(5,784)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 776,199
$ 787,465
$ 798,933
$ 772,032
$ 725,185
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
219,466
222,528
226,302
223,600
225,850
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
621
625
671
648
645
TOTAL EQUITY
$ 996,286
$ 1,010,618
$ 1,025,906
$ 996,280
$ 951,680
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
$ 2,038,586
$ 1,947,613
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.
The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Sequential
Year-Over-Year
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ 7,031
$ 3,835
$ 1,144
$ 3,196
83.3 %
$ 5,887
514.6 %
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
2,563
2,721
2,203
(158)
(5.8) %
360
16.3 %
Casualty (gain) loss
276
382
(10)
(106)
(27.7) %
286
*
Depreciation and amortization
23,720
24,768
22,447
(1,048)
(4.2) %
1,273
5.7 %
General and administrative expenses
4,519
5,221
4,279
(702)
(13.4) %
240
5.6 %
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
—
(27)
—
27
(100.0) %
—
—
Net operating income
$ 38,109
$ 36,900
$ 30,063
$ 1,209
3.3 %
$ 8,046
26.8 %
Revenue
Same-store
$ 50,253
$ 48,867
$ 45,252
$ 1,386
2.8 %
$ 5,001
11.1 %
Non-same-store
14,151
13,334
3,836
817
6.1 %
10,315
268.9 %
Other properties
1,034
915
848
119
13.0 %
186
21.9 %
Dispositions
—
—
477
—
—
(477)
(100.0) %
Total
65,438
63,116
50,413
2,322
3.7 %
15,025
29.8 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
20,389
19,700
18,434
689
3.5 %
1,955
10.6 %
Non-same-store
6,620
6,286
1,632
334
5.3 %
4,988
305.6 %
Other properties
317
230
287
87
37.8 %
30
10.5 %
Dispositions
3
—
(3)
3
N/A
6
*
Total
27,329
26,216
20,350
1,113
4.2 %
6,979
34.3 %
Net operating income
Same-store
29,864
29,167
26,818
697
2.4 %
3,046
11.4 %
Non-same-store
7,531
7,048
2,204
483
6.9 %
5,327
241.7 %
Other properties
717
685
561
32
4.7 %
156
27.8 %
Dispositions
(3)
—
480
(3)
—
(483)
(100.6) %
Total
$ 38,109
$ 36,900
$ 30,063
$ 1,209
3.3 %
$ 8,046
26.8 %
* Not a meaningful percentage
(in thousands, except percentages)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ 6,955
$ 32,358
$ (25,403)
(78.5) %
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
7,537
6,055
1,482
24.5 %
Casualty (gain) loss
1,256
64
1,192
*
Depreciation and amortization
79,489
61,747
17,742
28.7 %
General and administrative expenses
14,240
11,982
2,258
18.8 %
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
(27)
(26,840)
26,813
(99.9) %
Net operating income
$ 109,450
$ 85,366
$ 24,084
28.2 %
Revenue
Same-store
$ 146,010
$ 132,208
$ 13,802
10.4 %
Non-same-store
39,992
6,079
33,913
557.9 %
Other properties
2,866
2,180
686
31.5 %
Dispositions
—
3,250
(3,250)
(100.0) %
Total
188,868
143,717
45,151
31.4 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
59,305
53,574
5,731
10.7 %
Non-same-store
19,234
2,333
16,901
724.4 %
Other properties
876
808
68
8.4 %
Dispositions
3
1,636
(1,633)
(99.8) %
Total
79,418
58,351
21,067
36.1 %
Net operating income
Same-store
86,705
78,634
8,071
10.3 %
Non-same-store
20,758
3,746
17,012
454.1 %
Other properties
1,990
1,372
618
45.0 %
Dispositions
(3)
1,614
(1,617)
(100.2) %
Total
$ 109,450
$ 85,366
$ 24,084
28.2 %
* Not a meaningful percentage
Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes
Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Controllable expenses
On-site compensation(1)
$ 4,985
$ 4,820
$ 165
3.4 %
$ 14,963
$ 14,021
$ 942
6.7 %
Repairs and maintenance
3,887
2,692
1,195
44.4 %
9,514
7,421
2,093
28.2 %
Utilities
3,408
3,135
273
8.7 %
10,443
8,813
1,630
18.5 %
Administrative and marketing
1,174
1,052
122
11.6 %
3,280
2,908
372
12.8 %
Total
$ 13,454
$ 11,699
$ 1,755
15.0 %
$ 38,200
$ 33,163
$ 5,037
15.2 %
Non-controllable expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 5,310
$ 5,301
$ 9
0.2 %
$ 16,073
$ 16,042
$ 31
0.2 %
Insurance
1,625
1,434
191
13.3 %
5,032
4,369
663
15.2 %
Total
$ 6,935
$ 6,735
$ 200
3.0 %
$ 21,105
$ 20,411
$ 694
3.4 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store
$ 6,620
$ 1,632
$ 4,988
305.6 %
$ 19,234
$ 2,333
$ 16,901
724.4 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties
317
287
30
10.5 %
876
808
68
8.4 %
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions
3
(3)
6
(200.0) %
3
1,636
(1,633)
(99.8) %
Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
$ 27,329
$ 20,350
$ 6,979
34.3 %
$ 79,418
$ 58,351
$ 21,067
36.1 %
(1)
On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.
Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
- impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.
Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.
While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Funds From Operations
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (2,130)
$ (4,598)
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ (16,924)
$ 2,358
Adjustments:
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
(439)
(950)
(2,157)
(1,793)
(1,930)
(3,546)
(1,013)
Depreciation and amortization
23,720
24,768
31,001
30,418
22,447
79,489
61,747
Less depreciation – non real estate
(94)
(101)
(101)
(101)
(80)
(296)
(265)
Less depreciation – partially owned entities
(18)
(7)
(21)
(21)
(24)
(46)
(72)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
—
(27)
—
(678)
—
(27)
(26,840)
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 21,039
$ 19,085
$ 18,526
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 58,650
$ 35,915
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
46
163
25
—
—
234
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
5
—
2
530
5
533
Technology implementation costs(1)
234
447
103
535
625
784
1,485
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
—
—
—
(450)
—
(450)
Acquisition related costs
—
—
—
90
140
—
140
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
204
205
(613)
(411)
5,353
(204)
5,353
Amortization of assumed debt
(116)
(116)
(115)
(26)
(27)
(347)
(27)
Pursuit costs
38
1,127
—
—
—
1,165
—
Other miscellaneous items
17
100
(4)
(61)
(3)
113
(3)
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 21,462
$ 21,016
$ 17,922
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 60,400
$ 42,946
Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units
$ 21,039
$ 19,085
$ 18,526
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 58,650
$ 35,915
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
480
480
Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$ 21,199
$ 19,245
$ 18,686
$ 19,170
$ 9,474
$ 59,130
$ 36,395
Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units
$ 21,462
$ 21,016
$ 17,922
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 60,400
$ 42,946
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
480
480
Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$ 21,622
$ 21,176
$ 18,082
$ 19,299
$ 15,642
$ 60,880
$ 43,426
Per Share Data
Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.81)
$ (1.11)
$ 0.12
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$ 1.13
$ 1.02
$ 1.01
$ 1.07
$ 0.60
$ 3.16
$ 2.44
Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$ 1.15
$ 1.12
$ 0.98
$ 1.08
$ 0.98
$ 3.25
$ 2.91
Weighted average shares - basic
15,373
15,369
15,097
14,541
14,065
15,280
13,501
Effect of redeemable operating partnership units
984
995
965
838
865
980
917
Effect of Series D preferred units
228
228
228
228
228
228
228
Effect of Series E preferred units
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
705
2,186
239
Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options
30
48
66
75
59
48
32
Weighted average shares and Units - diluted
18,801
18,826
18,542
17,868
15,922
18,722
14,917
(1)
Costs are related to a two-year implementation.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) available to controlling interests
$ (523)
$ (2,991)
$ (8,589)
$ (7,208)
$ (9,492)
$ (12,103)
$ 7,179
Adjustments:
Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
480
480
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
(439)
(950)
(2,157)
(1,793)
(1,930)
(3,546)
(1,013)
Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
$ (802)
$ (3,781)
$ (10,586)
$ (8,841)
$ (11,262)
$ (15,169)
$ 6,646
Adjustments:
Interest expense
7,856
7,547
7,700
7,440
7,287
23,103
21,578
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
5
—
2
530
5
533
Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments
23,699
24,759
30,980
30,397
22,423
79,438
61,676
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
46
163
25
—
—
234
—
Interest income
(82)
(74)
(464)
(644)
(769)
(620)
(1,759)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
—
(27)
—
(678)
—
(27)
(26,840)
Technology implementation costs
234
447
103
534
625
784
1,486
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
—
—
—
(450)
—
(450)
Acquisition related costs
—
—
—
90
140
—
140
Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market
—
18
(582)
(359)
5,361
(564)
5,361
Pursuit costs
38
1,127
—
—
—
1,165
—
Other miscellaneous items
17
100
(4)
(61)
(3)
113
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 31,006
$ 30,284
$ 27,172
$ 27,880
$ 23,882
$ 88,462
$ 68,368
CENTERSPACE
DEBT ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Debt Maturity Schedule
Annual Expirations
Future Maturities of Debt
Secured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured
Total
Debt
% of
Total Debt
Weighted
Average Interest
2022 (remainder)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
—
—
2023
41,722
—
—
41,722
4.3 %
4.02 %
2024
—
—
—
—
—
—
2025
31,490
—
171,500
202,990
20.9 %
4.06 %
2026
52,395
—
—
52,395
5.4 %
3.73 %
Thereafter
374,199
300,000
—
674,199
69.4 %
3.21 %
Total debt
$ 499,806
$ 300,000
$ 171,500
$ 971,306
100.0 %
3.45 %
(1)
Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Debt Balances Outstanding
Secured fixed rate - other mortgages
$ 300,956
$ 302,360
$ 326,113
$ 284,934
$ 293,547
Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility
198,850
198,850
198,850
198,850
198,850
Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)
—
—
—
75,000
57,000
Unsecured variable rate line of credit
171,500
73,000
46,000
1,000
—
Unsecured senior notes
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
Debt total
$ 971,306
$ 874,210
$ 870,963
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
Other mortgages rate
3.85 %
3.85 %
3.85 %
3.81 %
3.83 %
Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate
2.78 %
2.78 %
2.78 %
2.78 %
2.78 %
Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)
4.13 %
3.04 %
2.56 %
4.22 %
2.79 %
Senior notes rate
3.12 %
3.12 %
3.12 %
3.12 %
3.12 %
Total debt
3.45 %
3.27 %
3.29 %
3.26 %
3.23 %
(1)
The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL ANALYSIS
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Equity Capitalization
Common shares outstanding
15,376
15,373
15,365
15,016
14,281
Operating partnership units outstanding
980
995
997
832
845
Series E preferred units (as converted)
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
2,186
Total common shares and units outstanding
18,542
18,554
18,548
18,034
17,312
Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)
$ 67.32
$ 81.55
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
Equity capitalization-common shares and units
$ 1,248,247
$ 1,513,079
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
Recorded book value of preferred shares
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
Total equity capitalization
$ 1,341,777
$ 1,606,609
$ 1,913,460
$ 2,093,501
$ 1,729,514
Series D Preferred Units
$ 16,560
$ 18,627
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
Debt Capitalization
Total debt
$ 971,306
$ 874,210
$ 870,963
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
Total capitalization
$ 2,329,643
$ 2,499,446
$ 2,806,835
$ 2,978,616
$ 2,600,496
Total debt to total capitalization(1)
41.7 %
35.0 %
31.0 %
28.9 %
32.7 %
(1)
Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Debt service coverage ratio(1)
3.35 x
3.39 x
2.93 x
3.17 x
2.75 x
3.22 x
2.63 x
Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization
2.81 x
2.83 x
2.50 x
2.68 x
2.32 x
2.70 x
2.22 x
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
7.71 x
7.11 x
7.89 x
7.43 x
8.67 x
8.11 x
9.09 x
Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
8.60 x
8.03 x
8.96 x
8.50 x
9.88 x
9.04 x
10.35 x
Distribution Data
Common shares and Units outstanding at record date
16,354
16,367
16,363
15,848
15,126
16,354
15,126
Total common distribution declared
$ 11,939
$ 11,948
$ 11,944
$ 11,411
$ 10,890
$ 35,831
$ 31,257
Common distribution per share and Unit
$ 0.73
$ 0.73
$ 0.73
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
$ 2.19
$ 2.12
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)
63.5 %
65.2 %
74.5 %
66.7 %
73.5 %
67.4 %
72.9 %
(1)
Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(2)
Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(3)
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 8,922
$ 8,012
11.4 %
$ 3,121
$ 2,764
12.9 %
$ 5,801
$ 5,248
10.5 %
Minneapolis, MN
2,538
13,057
12,132
7.6 %
5,768
4,991
15.6 %
7,289
7,141
2.1 %
North Dakota
2,422
8,784
8,183
7.3 %
3,457
3,378
2.3 %
5,327
4,805
10.9 %
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,703
4,166
12.9 %
2,084
1,933
7.8 %
2,619
2,233
17.3 %
Rochester, MN
1,129
5,451
4,874
11.8 %
2,039
1,924
6.0 %
3,412
2,950
15.7 %
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,370
3,683
18.7 %
2,154
1,750
23.1 %
2,216
1,933
14.6 %
Other Mountain West
1,222
4,966
4,202
18.2 %
1,766
1,694
4.3 %
3,200
2,508
27.6 %
Same-Store Total
11,330
$ 50,253
$ 45,252
11.1 %
$ 20,389
$ 18,434
10.6 %
$ 29,864
$ 26,818
11.4 %
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy (1)
Average Monthly
Average Monthly
Regions
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Growth
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
19.5 %
96.4 %
94.6 %
1.8 %
$ 1,902
$ 1,746
8.9 %
$ 2,118
$ 1,937
9.3 %
Minneapolis, MN
24.4 %
94.2 %
94.6 %
(0.4) %
1,623
1,564
3.8 %
1,821
1,684
8.1 %
North Dakota
17.8 %
96.2 %
94.2 %
2.0 %
1,148
1,107
3.7 %
1,257
1,195
5.2 %
Omaha, NE
8.8 %
94.7 %
94.6 %
0.1 %
1,083
962
12.6 %
1,208
1,072
12.7 %
Rochester, MN
11.4 %
93.5 %
93.2 %
0.3 %
1,619
1,453
11.4 %
1,721
1,545
11.4 %
St. Cloud, MN
7.4 %
88.1 %
91.5 %
(3.4) %
1,206
1,063
13.5 %
1,387
1,125
23.3 %
Other Mountain West
10.7 %
95.7 %
96.6 %
(0.9) %
1,279
1,081
18.3 %
1,415
1,186
19.3 %
Same-Store Total
100.0 %
94.5 %
94.3 %
0.2 %
$ 1,411
$ 1,301
8.5 %
$ 1,565
$ 1,412
10.8 %
(1)
Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
% Change
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
% Change
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 8,922
$ 8,667
2.9 %
$ 3,121
$ 2,816
10.8 %
$ 5,801
$ 5,851
(0.9) %
Minneapolis, MN
2,538
13,057
12,911
1.1 %
5,768
5,480
5.3 %
7,289
7,431
(1.9) %
North Dakota
2,422
8,784
8,482
3.6 %
3,457
3,523
(1.9) %
5,327
4,959
7.4 %
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,703
4,501
4.5 %
2,084
1,931
7.9 %
2,619
2,570
1.9 %
Rochester, MN
1,129
5,451
5,235
4.1 %
2,039
2,138
(4.6) %
3,412
3,097
10.2 %
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,370
4,353
0.4 %
2,154
1,992
8.1 %
2,216
2,361
(6.1) %
Other Mountain West
1,222
4,966
4,718
5.3 %
1,766
1,820
(3.0) %
3,200
2,898
10.4 %
Same-Store Total
11,330
$ 50,253
$ 48,867
2.8 %
$ 20,389
$ 19,700
3.5 %
$ 29,864
$ 29,167
2.4 %
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Growth
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
% Change
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
% Change
Denver, CO
19.5 %
96.4 %
94.0 %
2.4 %
$ 1,902
$ 1,856
2.5 %
$ 2,118
$ 2,109
0.4 %
Minneapolis, MN
24.4 %
94.2 %
94.2 %
—
1,623
1,600
1.4 %
1,821
1,799
1.2 %
North Dakota
17.8 %
96.2 %
95.6 %
0.6 %
1,148
1,118
2.7 %
1,257
1,221
2.9 %
Omaha, NE
8.8 %
94.7 %
97.1 %
(2.4) %
1,083
1,028
5.4 %
1,208
1,128
7.1 %
Rochester, MN
11.4 %
93.5 %
95.2 %
(1.7) %
1,619
1,536
5.4 %
1,721
1,624
6.0 %
St. Cloud, MN
7.4 %
88.1 %
91.5 %
(3.4) %
1,206
1,150
4.9 %
1,387
1,330
4.3 %
Other Mountain West
10.7 %
95.7 %
96.5 %
(0.8) %
1,279
1,207
6.0 %
1,415
1,333
6.2 %
Same-Store Total
100.0 %
94.5 %
94.8 %
(0.3) %
$ 1,411
$ 1,365
3.4 %
$ 1,565
$ 1,517
3.2 %
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS
For the Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 26,047
$ 23,549
10.6 %
$ 8,404
$ 7,838
7.2 %
$ 17,643
$ 15,711
12.3 %
Minneapolis, MN
2,538
38,359
34,928
9.8 %
16,647
14,935
11.5 %
21,712
19,993
8.6 %
North Dakota
2,422
25,423
24,209
5.0 %
10,633
9,848
8.0 %
14,790
14,361
3.0 %
Omaha, NE
1,370
13,567
12,229
10.9 %
5,913
5,580
6.0 %
7,654
6,649
15.1 %
Rochester, MN
1,129
15,689
14,227
10.3 %
6,274
5,847
7.3 %
9,415
8,380
12.4 %
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
12,888
10,972
17.5 %
6,230
4,967
25.4 %
6,658
6,005
10.9 %
Other Mountain West
1,222
14,037
12,094
16.1 %
5,204
4,559
14.1 %
8,833
7,535
17.2 %
Same-Store Total
11,330
$ 146,010
$ 132,208
10.4 %
$ 59,305
$ 53,574
10.7 %
$ 86,705
$ 78,634
10.3 %
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
2022
2021
Growth
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Denver, CO
20.3 %
94.9 %
94.2 %
0.7 %
$ 1,859
$ 1,707
8.9 %
$ 2,092
$ 1,906
9.8 %
Minneapolis, MN
25.0 %
93.9 %
93.9 %
—
1,602
1,528
4.8 %
1,788
1,628
9.8 %
North Dakota
17.1 %
95.5 %
95.4 %
0.1 %
1,123
1,082
3.8 %
1,221
1,164
4.9 %
Omaha, NE
8.8 %
95.6 %
95.0 %
0.6 %
1,037
934
11.0 %
1,151
1,044
10.2 %
Rochester, MN
10.9 %
93.9 %
94.4 %
(0.5) %
1,554
1,404
10.7 %
1,645
1,484
10.8 %
St. Cloud, MN
7.7 %
90.8 %
92.9 %
(2.1) %
1,159
1,013
14.4 %
1,323
1,101
20.2 %
Other Mountain West
10.2 %
95.4 %
97.5 %
(2.1) %
1,213
1,027
18.1 %
1,337
1,128
18.5 %
Same-Store Total
100.0 %
94.4 %
94.6 %
(0.2) %
$ 1,371
$ 1,263
8.6 %
$ 1,517
$ 1,370
10.7 %
CENTERSPACE
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Number of Apartment Homes at Period End
Same-Store
11,330
11,319
11,319
10,672
10,676
Non-Same-Store
3,734
3,519
3,519
3,769
3,599
All Communities
15,064
14,838
14,838
14,441
14,275
Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)
Same-Store
$ 1,411
$ 1,366
$ 1,339
$ 1,314
$ 1,279
Non-Same-Store
1,286
1,245
1,218
1,225
1,506
All Communities
$ 1,381
$ 1,337
$ 1,292
$ 1,291
$ 1,293
Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)
Same-Store
$ 1,565
$ 1,518
$ 1,471
$ 1,463
$ 1,392
Non-Same-Store
1,417
1,329
1,271
1,306
1,606
All Communities
$ 1,530
$ 1,473
$ 1,424
$ 1,423
$ 1,397
Weighted Average Occupancy(4)
Same-Store
94.5 %
94.8 %
93.9 %
93.4 %
94.3 %
Non-Same-Store
94.6 %
95.0 %
94.5 %
94.7 %
95.1 %
All Communities
94.5 %
94.8 %
94.0 %
93.7 %
94.4 %
Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent
Same-Store
42.5 %
40.3 %
41.0 %
39.5 %
41.8 %
Non-Same-Store
48.7 %
47.1 %
50.6 %
44.1 %
39.9 %
All Communities
43.9 %
41.8 %
43.0 %
40.6 %
41.6 %
Capital Expenditures
Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store
$ 465
$ 196
$ 145
$ 369
$ 255
(1)
Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
(4)
Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
($ in thousands, except per home amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Same Store Capital Expenditures
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Total Same-Store Apartment Homes
11,330
11,330
11,330
11,330
Building - Exterior
$ 1,443
$ 1,251
$ 2,042
$ 2,151
Building - Interior
214
205
250
348
Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing
1,178
155
2,038
572
Furniture & Equipment
120
(4)
312
103
Landscaping & Grounds
765
211
989
365
Turnover
1,544
991
3,490
2,377
Capital Expenditures - Same-Store
$ 5,264
$ 2,809
$ 9,121
$ 5,916
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 465
$ 248
$ 805
$ 522
Value Add
$ 10,536
$ 6,837
$ 22,336
$ 14,017
Total Capital Spend - Same-Store
$ 15,800
$ 9,646
$ 31,457
$ 19,933
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 1,395
$ 851
$ 2,776
$ 1,759
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Capital Expenditures - All Properties
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes
14,981
12,472
14,882
11,874
Capital Expenditures
$ 6,835
$ 2,826
$ 11,175
$ 6,174
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home
$ 456
$ 227
$ 751
$ 520
Value Add
10,752
6,837
22,610
14,024
Acquisition Capital
2,740
265
5,727
1,225
Total Capital Spend
20,327
9,928
39,512
21,423
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home
$ 1,357
$ 796
$ 2,655
$ 1,804
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Value Add Capital Expenditures
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Interior - Units
Same-Store
$ 7,564
$ 4,574
$ 14,520
$ 9,380
Non-Same-Store
80
—
79
1
Total Interior Units
$ 7,644
$ 4,574
$ 14,599
$ 9,381
Common Areas and Exteriors
Same-Store
$ 2,972
$ 2,263
$ 7,816
$ 4,637
Non-Same-Store
136
—
195
6
Total Common Areas and Exteriors
$ 3,108
$ 2,263
$ 8,011
$ 4,643
Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures
Same-Store
$ 10,536
$ 6,837
$ 22,336
$ 14,017
Non-Same-Store
216
—
274
7
Total Portfolio Value-Add
$ 10,752
$ 6,837
$ 22,610
$ 14,024
CENTERSPACE
2022 Financial Outlook
(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)
Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.
Nine Months Ended
2022 Previous Outlook Range
2022 Revised Outlook Range
September 30, 2022
Low
High
Low
High
YTD Actual
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Same-store growth
Revenue
$ 146,010
9.00 %
10.50 %
9.75 %
10.25 %
Controllable expenses
38,200
10.00 %
11.50 %
13.50 %
14.50 %
Non-controllable expenses
21,105
3.00 %
3.50 %
3.00 %
3.50 %
Total Expenses
$ 59,305
7.50 %
8.50 %
9.50 %
10.00 %
Same-store NOI
$ 86,705
10.00 %
12.00 %
9.75 %
10.75 %
Components of NOI
Same-store NOI
$ 86,705
$ 118,200
$ 119,800
$ 117,900
$ 118,800
Non-same-store NOI (1)
20,758
29,200
29,700
27,800
27,900
Other Commercial NOI
1,990
2,200
2,300
2,300
2,400
Other Sold NOI
$ (3)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Total NOI
$ 109,450
$ 149,600
$ 151,800
$ 148,000
$ 149,100
Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market
$ —
—
—
(350)
(300)
Interest expense
$ (23,147)
(32,200)
(31,800)
(31,700)
(31,600)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
$ (4,821)
(6,400)
(6,400)
(6,400)
(6,400)
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
$ 27
—
—
—
—
Recurring income and expenses
Interest and other income
$ 996
$ 1,380
$ 1,550
$ 1,180
$ 1,300
General and administrative and property management
(21,777)
(28,900)
(28,600)
(28,150)
(27,950)
Casualty losses
(1,256)
(1,800)
(1,700)
(1,700)
(1,600)
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
(296)
(375)
(325)
(375)
(325)
Non-controlling interest
(46)
(110)
(100)
(110)
(100)
Total recurring income and expenses
$ (22,379)
$ (29,805)
$ (29,175)
$ (29,155)
$ (28,675)
FFO
$ 59,130
$ 81,195
$ 84,425
$ 80,395
$ 82,125
Non-core income and expenses
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
$ 234
$ 500
$ 400
$ 400
$ 300
Technology implementation costs
784
1,000
900
1,100
1,000
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
(204)
(100)
(100)
(100)
(100)
Amortization of assumed debt
(347)
—
—
—
—
Pursuit costs
1,165
1,100
1,100
1,100
1,200
Other miscellaneous items
118
(100)
—
(300)
(350)
Total non-core income and expenses
$ 1,750
$ 2,400
$ 2,300
$ 2,200
$ 2,050
Core FFO
$ 60,880
$ 83,595
$ 86,725
$ 82,595
$ 84,175
EPS - Diluted
$ (1.11)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.50)
$ (0.41)
FFO per diluted share
$ 3.16
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
$ 4.30
$ 4.39
Core FFO per diluted share
$ 3.25
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
$ 4.42
$ 4.50
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
18,722
18,800
18,800
18,700
18,700
Additional Assumptions
Same-store capital expenditures (per home)
$ 805
$ 950
1,000
$ 950
1,000
Value-add expenditures
$ 22,610
$ 26,000
$ 29,000
$ 26,000
$ 29,000
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO
The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Nine Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Actual
Low
High
Low
High
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (16,924)
$ 2,002
$ 5,172
$ (1,506)
$ 164
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and
(3,546)
(7,885)
(7,885)
(7,885)
(7,885)
Depreciation and amortization
79,489
86,923
86,923
89,631
89,631
Less depreciation - non real estate
(296)
(375)
(325)
(375)
(325)
Less depreciation - partially owned entities
(46)
(110)
(100)
(110)
(100)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate
(27)
—
—
—
—
Dividends to preferred unitholders
480
640
640
640
640
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 59,130
$ 81,195
$ 84,425
$ 80,395
$ 82,125
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
234
500
400
400
300
Technology implementation costs
784
1,000
900
1,100
1,000
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
(204)
(100)
(100)
(100)
(100)
Amortization of assumed debt
(347)
—
—
—
—
Pursuit costs
1,165
1,100
1,100
1,100
1,200
Other miscellaneous items
118
(100)
—
(300)
(350)
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 60,880
$ 83,595
$ 86,725
$ 82,595
$ 84,175
Net income per share - diluted
$ (1.11)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.50)
$ (0.41)
FFO per share - diluted
$ 3.16
$ 4.32
$ 4.49
$ 4.30
$ 4.39
Core FFO per share - diluted
$ 3.25
$ 4.45
$ 4.61
$ 4.42
$ 4.50
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Nine Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Actual
Low
High
Low
High
Operating income (loss)
$ 6,955
$ 31,977
$ 34,577
$ 28,519
$ 29,919
Adjustments:
General and administrative and property
21,777
28,900
28,600
28,150
27,950
Casualty loss
1,256
1,800
1,700
1,700
1,600
Depreciation and amortization
79,489
86,923
86,923
89,631
89,631
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
(27)
—
—
—
—
Net operating income
$ 109,450
$ 149,600
$ 151,800
$ 148,000
$ 149,100
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Centerspace