ModifyHealth Announces Positive Clinical Data for its Low FODMAP Meal Program in Presentations at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

Newly presented data demonstrates the effectiveness of the Low-FODMAP diet for all IBS subtypes and that commercial services specializing in Low-FODMAP meal provision can help patients improve adherence and clinical outcomes.

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ModifyHealth™ a nationwide provider of virtual dietitian support and Monash University Certified gut-friendly, Low FODMAP, gluten-free and Mediterranean meals announced today new data related to the clinical impact of ModifyHealth's Low FODMAP meal delivery service and program that were presented in poster sessions at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, which was recently held October 21 to 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Presented by researchers from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Michigan, the aims of this study were to evaluate the impact of the Low FODMAP diet on outcomes & quality of life (QOL) in all IBS subgroups and whether outcomes differed between those that consumed commercially prepared Low FODMAP Certified meals versus those that prepared their own Low FODMAP meals.

The data presented supports the effectiveness of the Low FODMAP diet for all IBS subtypes, including IBS-D, IBS-M, & IBS-C. The results show that more than 2 of 3 IBS patients (IBS-D, M, C) participating in a commercially available, Low FODMAP diet meal plan reported a clinically meaningful improvement in their IBS symptoms (>100-point improvement in IBS-SSS score) with the Low FODMAP diet. Abdominal pain, bloating, and bowel movement satisfaction scores improved by >40% in all IBS subtypes. Patients who obtained all of their Low FODMAP meals from the commercial meal service reported greater improvements in IBS-SSS score and quality of life compared to those who did not (p=0.059, 0.03).

"We have known for quite some time that the Low FODMAP diet helps patients with IBS and diarrhea, but this is one of the first large studies to show that this diet also helps patients with IBS and constipation or IBS with a mixed bowel pattern (diarrhea and constipation). This study also suggests that access to a trained GI dietitian and properly prepared Low FODMAP meals improves outcomes," said William D. Chey, M.D., AGAF, FACG, FACP, Pollard Professor of Gastroenterology and Nutrition Services and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Michigan.

"As a healthcare company leveraging the power of food as medicine, patient outcomes are our priority," says GB Pratt, Founder & CEO of ModifyHealth. "The data presented at ACG 2022 is further confirmation of the clinical efficacy of the Low FODMAP protocol. We're excited it also confirms improved outcomes by making the protocol simple to follow with GI dietitian support and home-delivered Low FODMAP meals."

About ModifyHealth

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective and enjoyable for providers and patients. Along with home-delivered Low FODMAP, gluten-free, Mediterranean, plant based, and low sodium meals, ModifyHealth provides dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, and education to ensure sustained benefits. ModifyHealth's turnkey programs improve outcomes and cost for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and related issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment. ModifyHealth partners with providers, payors, employers, and patients to make adopting healthier diets and lifestyles a reality. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

