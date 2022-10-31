PebblePost Welcomes Former Epsilon, ZetaGlobal Executive as Company's New Chief Revenue Officer

Eric Presbrey, 20-year industry veteran, joins PebblePost to accelerate company's next stage of growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePost, the leading marketing technology platform for the Programmatic Direct Mail channel, today announced the appointment of Eric Presbrey as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. He will oversee sales and marketing, and be responsible for commercial strategy, growth, and partnerships for the company. With over two decades of experience building go-to-market strategies and teams that deliver significant outcomes for the largest brands in the world, Presbrey brings expertise at accelerating revenue for high-performance global marketing and software companies.

"Eric is joining PebblePost at a pivotal time. More than ever, leading brands are looking for effective ways to engage consumers and drive results with high impact, data-driven marketing solutions like Programmatic Direct Mail," said Jacob Ross, CEO of PebblePost. "Eric's phenomenal track record of driving growth at scale for both the brands he works with, and the companies he works within, make him ideal for this role."

Presbrey comes to PebblePost from Centrical, where he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer, providing employee performance SaaS technologies for large brands like LG, PayPal, Microsoft, and CocaCola. Prior to Centrical, he was President of ZetaGlobal, a publicly traded audience activation company specializing in defining custom audiences for brands like Progressive and AmEx. Before joining ZetaGlobal, Presbrey was part of the Epsilon leadership team that oversaw 10X growth through data-driven marketing solutions in digital marketing, CRM, loyalty, and media with enterprise brands like Marriott, Macy's, Dell, Yahoo, Wells Fargo.

"PebblePost represents the convergence of cookieless audiences, innovative digital marketing strategies, and high-performance outcomes for large brands who want to reach their ideal customers with relevant messaging regardless of whether or not they have a screen in front of them," said Presbrey. "The future of marketing hinges on the ability to seamlessly blend digital and physical experiences and Programmatic Direct Mail does that better than any other channel. PebblePost brings the best of performance-driven marketing, decisioning, and measurement into the real world and I'm excited to be a part of it."

About PebblePost

PebblePost is the leading marketing technology platform for the Programmatic Direct Mail channel, helping hundreds of brands power profitable growth by engaging people at home with timely, relevant marketing mail that's fueled by online intent, streamlined for speed, and optimized for performance.

By connecting their first-party data to the PebblePost Graph, marketers unlock advanced targeting and optimization features on the PebblePost Platform that make "home" an integral part of their omnichannel strategy, delivering unparalleled performance throughout the customer lifecycle.

